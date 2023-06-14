Thieves stole from US honeymooner after he drowned

Stephen Phan was with his wife in Hawaii

Thieves robbed a man as he received help after drowning while on his honeymoon, according to US news reports and a fundraising page for his family.

Steven Phan, 49, got into trouble while snorkelling with his wife off the coast of Hawaii on 1 June.

While some people tried to help, thieves allegedly took the couple's car, phones, wallets, and clothing.

Bystanders took Mr Phan to shore and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but he later died in hospital.

A page on the GoFundMe website has raised more than $36,000 (£28,500) out of a total goal of $40,000 by Thursday for Mr Phan's funeral costs and to support his family. The funeral is to be held next week.

"We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven," the fundraising page stated. "Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband."

The page noted that Mr Phan and his wife had been married for just three months.

The couple lived in San Jose, California, and Mr Phan worked for Apple in nearby Cupertino, according to his LinkedIn page and a report by a local NBC News affiliate.

Police told local media an investigation is ongoing.

The BBC has contacted Honolulu police, GoFundMe and Apple for comment.