Thieves use stolen Tacoma tow truck to yank ATM from Kitsap bank

Thieves used a semi tow truck to pull an ATM from a Kitsap County bank Monday morning. The truck had been stolen in Tacoma and burglary tools were from a Pierce County fire department.

The suspects didn’t get away with their loot.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a theft in progress at the Chase Bank in South Park Village on SE Mile Hill Drive around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the tow truck, using a strap, had pulled the ATM from its foundation in a drive-thru lane.

This semi tow truck stolen in Tacoma was used to pull an ATM from its spot outside a Kitsap County bank Monday.

A 31-year-old female suspect next to the truck ran when she saw the deputies but was quickly taken into custody. A second male suspect who also fled on foot and was caught after a brief struggle with a deputy.

The 36-year-old male suspect dropped a black semi-automatic handgun at the scene, sthe Sheriff’s Office said. He is a convicted felon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found that the tow truck had been stolen in Tacoma. They also discovered that a generator and so-called “jaws of life” tool that is normally used to free victims from auto crashes had been surplussed by the fire department. The suspects were using them to aid in the burglary, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The male suspect was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for first degree theft, first degree malicious mischief, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $500,000.

The female suspect, a resident of Port Orchard, was booked for first degree theft, first degree malicious mischief, possession of a stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant. Her bail is $302,500.