Thieves strike: Auto theft spikes during the pandemic as cars are left unattended

Vehicle theft spiked in 2020, according to a new report that suggests a variety of reasons for the increase, including the pandemic causing Americans to leave their cars unattended for longer than usual.

Thieves stole 880,595 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, up 10.9% from 2019, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which represents insurance companies.

"We haven’t seen this kind of a stark increase ... in the last 30 years," NICB CEO David Glawe said.

In the early months of the pandemic, vehicle miles traveled fell sharply as Americans stayed home amid government shutdowns. That was one key contributor to the increase in thefts.

"A lot of targets for opportunity out there," Glawe said.

The NICB analyzed data from the FBI and insurance claims to produce its estimate.

The spike appears to be continuing into 2021 based on an early analysis of data, long after most Americans started driving again, Glawe said.

This points to several additional factors, including:

Keys left in the vehicle

With the increased adoption of keyless ignitions, thieves are able to easily steal vehicles when people leave their key fobs inside. All they have to do is pull the door handle, hop in, press the start button and drive off.

"Some of us just forget that we put them in the cupholder or drop it on the seat between our legs," Glawe said.

Changes in law enforcement

Police throughout the country have reported a shift in their priorities away from proactive efforts to prevent vehicle theft, Glawe said.

That's made it easier to get away with stealing vehicles, he said.

Joblessness

The spike in unemployment due to the pandemic left many Americans with little to do during the day, Glawe said. Some stole vehicles to pull off other crimes to make money, such as other thefts, he said.

Glawe added that jobless young men and boys are especially susceptible to committing vehicle theft.

During the pandemic, thieves have also been stealing catalytic converters at heightened rates due to a spike in the price of rare metals that they contain.

Where is it happening?

Among all states and the District of Columbia, D.C. had the highest rate of vehicle theft at 563 per 100,000 residents, according to the NICB.

Colorado (502), California (475), Missouri (453) and New Mexico (426) rounded out the top five.

Among all major metro areas, Bakersfield, California was hit the hardest with a theft rate of 905 per 100,000 residents. The next four biggest targets were Yuba City, California (724); Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado (706); Odessa, Texas (664); and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California (655).

To avoid vehicle theft, the NICB provided the following tips:

1. Use common sense: "Vehicle owners should always remove keys from the ignition, lock doors and windows, and park in well-lit areas."

2. Activate warning devices: "These include visible and audible alarms. Aftermarket alarms are available for all makes and models of cars. Visual devices include column collars, steering wheel locks and brake locks."

3. Deploy immobilizing devices: "The third layer of protection prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some examples are smart keys; fuse cut-offs; kill switches; starter, ignition, and fuel pump disablers; and wireless ignition authentication."

4. Use tracking devices: "Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner, and the vehicle can be tracked via computer."

