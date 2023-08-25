Thieves strike Marlton post office drop box, stealing more than $160,000 in checks

EVESHAM – Thieves have stolen checks valued at more than $160,000 from a drop box at the local post office, authorities say.

The thefts since June have affected more than 30 victims since June, Evesham police said in a statement.

They're also part of a nationwide trend that has the U.S. Postal Service taking steps to better protect the mail.

Evesham police asked people to cancel any bill payment or check that they put in the drop box between 5 and 10 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The thieves typically cash checks stolen from the drop box behind the Marlton post office at 123 East Main Street, the statement said.

Robbers target postal workers Postal Service searches for suspects in 2 incidents, adds $50,000 reward

Police spotted suspects taking mail from the drop box on the night of Aug. 23, but the thieves sped away in a vehicle with Pennsylvania license plates. the statement said.

Marlton postal thieves fled toward church carnival

“No pursuit was initiated due to the extreme danger posed to pedestrians in the area,” it added. The get-away car had fled in the direction of an annual carnival being held at St. Joan of Arc church.

Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

Tips can be emailed to mahand@eveshampd.org.

The U.S. Postal Service in May announced measures to cope with a surge in mail-related crimes.

It noted more than 25,0000 “high volume mail theft incidents” were reported in the first half of its current fiscal year, compared to 38,500 in all of the previous year.

Those thefts include mail taken from traditional blue collection boxes.

Postal Service bolstering mail security

Among other measures, the Postal Service plans to install 12,000 “high-security blue collection boxes” nationwide.

“These boxes are now being deployed in high security risk areas through the next fiscal year,” the agency said in a press release.

Thieves also are targeting letter carriers to steal the Arrow and Modified Arrow keys that allow access to mail boxes.

The postal service noted 305 robberies of letter carriers were reported in the first half of fiscal 2023, compared to 412 for all of the previous year.

“To make Arrow Keys less valuable for criminals, the Postal Service will replace 49,000 antiquated arrow locks with electronic locks,” it said.

It is installing the new locks in “select” cities and metropolitan areas over the current fiscal year.

Mail customers can protect by depositing outgoing mail inside a post office, at your place of business or by handing it to a letter carrier, the Postal Service said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter at the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Marlton post office drop box hit by thieves; more than $160,000 taken