Thieves swarm, rob FedEx truck making deliveries in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police are looking for multiple suspects after a FedEx truck was robbed November 30 in the Eastlake area.

“When I looked out and saw the blue car and saw what was happening, I was mad. It was like, ‘really? No, that’s my package,'” says a woman who watched the robbery in front of her house.

The crime was caught on her home security camera.

Video shows the blue car, possibly a BMW, pull up and then four to five young men, dressed in dark hoodies, masks and gloves, jumping out and swarming the truck.

“They just had an assembly line as they were emptying the truck, yelling at each other to hurry up and then you could hear me,” said the woman who wished to remain anonymous.

The woman started shouting at the robbers, telling them they’re on video.

14-year-old student stabbed near San Diego High School

FOX 5 spoke with the FedEx driver who was not hurt.

Off camera, he said he backed off when the thieves put a long, sharp metal object to his face.

“He was very shook — he was kind of stunned,” the neighbor said.

The whole robbery lasted about 45 seconds with thieves stealing several packages.

The woman believes they were originally targeting a UPS truck going through the neighborhood moments earlier.

“They followed in UPS, but we feel they noticed there were two men in the truck and maybe they thought their odds weren’t as great, but the FedEx driver was alone,” she said.

Chula Vista police say they’re looking into whether this robbery is linked to similar recent incidents in the San Diego area.

“It’s sad. I think criminals in this state, lately, just feel entitled,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.