Thieves swipe $45K worth of pricey Cartier eyeglasses from Bronx store

Someone should have seen this coming.

A trio of odd-looking crooks — one sporting an ill-fitting suit with skeleton gloves — raided a Bronx eyeglass store, taking more than $46,000 in pricey Cartier peepers, police said Saturday.

Two of the three thieves casually walked into the Vistasite Eyecare at the Mall at Bay Plaza on Baychester Ave. in Baychester at 10:50 a.m. on May 26 before threatening a worker and demanding the key to the display case, employees told police.

The suspects — who wore glasses — opened the case and pocketed 35 pairs of Cartier glasses before running out of the store, where they were met by the third suspect.

The stolen designer eyeglasses were valued at $46,252, cops said. Cartier glasses range from $500 to $1,600 depending on the style.

The crooks fled the mall and were seen escaping the area in a gray SUV, cops said. No injuries were reported.

Cops on Saturday released surveillance images of the three suspects in the hopes someone recognizes them.

All three men are described as Black, in their 50s, and roughly 6 feet tall. One of the men walked with a limp, cops said.

One of the men was wearing a suit, fedora and skeleton gloves, cops said. His accomplice was wearing a pink du-rag and a blue Champion sweatshirt. The third suspect as in a yellow shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.