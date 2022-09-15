Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks

Sep. 14—Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution.

Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen from parked cars after the passenger windows were smashed.

As a result, police are investigating numerous incidents where stolen personal information was used in attempts to purchase items.

In a similar case, a suspect used a driver's license and account information stolen from a vehicle on Aug. 17 to fraudulently withdraw $1,400 from the Pheple Federal Credit Union along Route 119 in Hempfield, the Crime Stoppers group reported.

That group obtained surveillance images that apparently show a white female suspect making the transaction shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 while she was driving a Dodge Charger, possibly a rental vehicle.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Patrolman Steven Fontana of the County Park Police at 724-830-3567 or sfontana@co.westmoreland.pa.us.

