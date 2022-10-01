Thieves target a dozen South Sound businesses within a few hours

At the ubreakifix device repair shop in Tacoma, there’s still evidence of a South Sound crime spree targeting a dozen businesses.

Some video monitors are off the walls and a window frame is bent after someone backed a stolen SUV through the window in a burglary.

An image from surveillance video shows a man who tried to break into the cash register with a couple of screwdrivers, which he left behind.

It happened early in the morning of Sept. 19.

That same morning, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., police say thieves targeted a dozen businesses in Tacoma, Lakewood and Fife, ramming windows or doors with a stolen 2004 GMC Yukon.

“Obviously he was looking for cash, but to steal a car and terrorize small businesses like that, it’s very frustrating,” said Prince Kennedy-Parker, store leader at ubreakifix.

Crime stoppers Tacoma/Pierce County is now circulating photos of two suspects taken during a break-in at a beauty supply store the same morning.

“We’re hoping someone knows someone who was either driving around in a GMC Yukon they hadn’t had before or that knows someone who is trying to offload products they might have gotten in these crimes,” said Officer Wendy Haddow of the Tacoma Police Department.

At ubreakifix, thieves left stuff on the shelves alone and didn’t have much luck with the cash register because money is cleared out at night.

“All this for a couple dollars? It doesn’t make any sense,” said Kennedy-Parker.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS with any information, which can be left anonymously.