Thieves target Fairfax County banks, 7-Eleven stores in armed ATM robbery spree

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Thieves are targeting ATMs in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police say they are now investigating a series of ATM robberies, and it’s actually becoming more common.

Overnight, a group of thieves tried to break into the ATM at the TD Bank in the 6500 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia but were unsuccessful.

That didn’t stop them, though. Detectives believe they tried again at a 7-Eleven about a mile away on 4818 N. Beauregard Street.

This time, police say the suspects entered the store, implied they had a firearm, and threatened the employee.

The suspects were given access to two separate ATMs at the 7-Eleven and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incidents took place minutes apart, with the failed attempt being reported just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, and the armed robbery taking place around 3:13 a.m.

Detectives believe both crimes are related.

Thieves hit Fairfax County banks and 7-Elevens in armed ATM robbery spree. Photo via Fairfax County Police Department.

Yellow crime scene tape is now surrounding the ATM outside the TD Bank on Little River Turnpike Road. Meanwhile, two different ATM thefts that occurred on Nov. 2 are also under investigation.

In those cases, three suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 6147 Franconia Road in Kingstowne. The suspects displayed a firearm, police said, and stole money from the ATM.

That morning, an employee reported someone attempted to steal money from the ATM at the Burke and Herbert Bank at 5519 Franconia Road.

It's not clear if these crimes are connected to the overnight incidents.