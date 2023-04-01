Thieves target HVAC units

Apr. 1—HIGH POINT — The parishioners of Springfield Friends Meeting have coped over the years with occasional petty crime at their place of worship, but that didn't prepare them for what happened this past winter.

Pastor Josh Brown showed up at the Quaker meeting house around the end of February to find that thieves had stolen two of the parish's heating, ventilation and air conditioning units and damaged two others trying to take the machinery.

"These were commercial-sized units," Brown told The High Point Enterprise.

What happened to Springfield Friends Meeting has become a regular crime recently as thieves pilfer HVAC units for copper, aluminum and other metals or parts such as compressors that can be resold. Criminal incident reports this year from the High Point Police Department indicate that HVAC thieves also have struck outside residences and businesses.

"It's apparently a huge nuisance for a lot of people," Brown said.

The damage and replacement costs total between $25,000 and $30,000. Insurance will cover most of the loss, but Springfield Friends Meeting has sought donations to meet the $2,500 deductible, Brown said.

Also, the church has endured the added expense of securing an alternative source of heat for services during the winter while the HVAC units are restored.

High Point police say there appears to have been a small increase in the theft of HVAC units during the first part of this year. In some cases it's hard to pinpoint when a theft took place at vacant residences or commercial buildings because the owner may not have been to the property in a while.

Springfield Friends Meeting never has had a theft on this scale in the modern history of the 250-year-old congregation, Brown said. Despite the cost to repair or replace the units, investigators told Brown that the value of the scrap metal retrieved from the thefts would total just $200 to $300.

Police told Brown that the thieves were probably able to steal the units in about half an hour.

HVAC thieves can be brazen, said Michael Eddinger, who owns and operates Eddinger Construction Inc. in Thomasville, which installs the machinery. He said that more than a year ago thieves stole a commercial HVAC unit from the roof of a Davidson County restaurant while legitimate work crews were coming and going from the interior of the building.

HVAC unit thefts in the area have happened for years, but the pace of the thefts appear to have picked up recently, Eddinger said.

Scrap metal dealers aren't supposed to buy from customers who don't have proper identification or legitimate authority to sell, but thieves still find ways to cash in their haul, Eddinger said.

One unwelcome side effect of HVAC unit thefts is that thieves will cut lines and drain Freon onto the ground, which can pose an environmental hazard, Eddinger said.

Steps that can be taken to deter HVAC unit thefts include motion-activated lights and outdoor security cameras. At Springfield Friends Meeting the congregation is planning a security fence or cage around the replacement units, Brown said.

"It's almost impossible to completely stop, but the thing to do is to discourage them and make it a little less easy," he said.

