Thieves target school buses to steal catalytic converters in Gwinnett

WSBTV.com News Staff
Police are searching for thieves who stole catalytic converters from school buses.

Duluth Police posted about the theft on their Facebook page.

Investigators say the suspects stole two catalytic converters.

Police released images of the SUV they say was involved.

Duluth Police Department
The vehicle is a blue older model Ford Explorer.

Investigators are asking the public to pay attention to the SUV’s distinctive black rims.

Duluth Police would like anyone with information in the case to contact Detective E. Gomez at (678) 512-3719 or email egomez@duluthpd.com.

