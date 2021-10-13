Thieves target two Somerset County construction sites

Oct. 13—TIRE HILL — Police are searching thieves who made off with copper wire and an air compressor from two construction sites in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.

Thieves cut the locks on trailers at a construction site on Woodstown Highway on Sept. 19 and stole a 200-foot spool of copper wire valued at $300 to $400, township police chief Vincent Zangaglia said.

The chief said the theft occurred at the site where a convenience store/gas station is being built.

Local scrap dealers are on the look-out for anyone trying to sell the copper wire wrapped in a rubber coating, Zangaglia said.

About a week later someone broke into a nearby trailer on state Route 601, taking an air compressor and hose where a two-story building was being constructed, he said.

"We're thinking the thefts could be related," Zangaglia said.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call township police at 814-288-1400 (extension 1), or the Somerset County non-emergency number at 814-445-1525.