Thieves target unlocked vehicles in Kutztown, police say

Sep. 29—Numerous reports of thefts of items from unlocked vehicles in Kutztown were reported to the police department following an overnight crime spree, investigators reported Wednesday.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, police asked residents or businesses with security cameras to check for suspicious activity between 12:30 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the crimes are believed to have occurred.

Anyone who saw something suspicious on video is asked to contact Criminal Investigator Charles Lawson at 610-683-3545, Ext. 322, or clawson@kutztownpd.org.

Police said it appears to be a crime of opportunity, as only unlocked vehicles were targeted.

Police offered these tips to prevent this kind of theft:

—Take your vehicle key; don't leave it in your vehicle.

—Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

—Park your vehicle in well-lit areas if possible.

—Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.