Thieves targeting Central Florida fire stations, officials say

Law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are investigating recent burglaries at at least seven different fire stations throughout the area.

In Orange County, deputies first responded to Fire-Rescue Station 81 on South Econlockhatchee Trail early Thursday morning for a vehicle burglary in which the victim’s wallet and official fire department identification were taken.

Three days later, Orange County deputies were called to Station 55 on Greenway Professional Court near Hunter’s Creek for reports of another vehicle burglary. An employee there said their fire department ID had also been taken along with their debit and credit cards, and some rounds of ammunition.

In another case at the same station, an employee reported their pickup truck stolen along with a wallet and even more ammunition.

The following Monday morning, Orange County deputies say they responded to Fire Station 27 on Novella Eliza Lane for two more vehicle burglaries in which nothing of note was taken.

Seminole County Fire Chief Matt Kinley says it’s also been happening to them. Kinley says they had vehicle burglaries Sunday outside fire stations 13 in Apopka, 14 in Altamonte Springs, and 16 in Longwood.

They’re partnering with the county’s facilities division to add enhanced lighting and security cameras in fire station parking lots and requesting increased law enforcement patrols in those areas.

“Nobody would ever think they would come to a fire station and break into your personal property and steal something when you’re there trying to help the public and do your duty,” Seminole County Fire Union President Jon Divita said.

Investigators with the Apopka Police Department say they’re also looking into reports of burglaries targeting personal vehicles belonging to Apopka firefighters.

Burglaries were reported early Monday morning at Fire Station 3 on Piedmont-Wekiva Rd. and Fire Station 4 on Orange Ave.

Anyone with information on either of the thefts is asked to contact the corresponding law enforcement agency.

Tips can also be relayed anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

