Thieves targeting food stamps program
Thieves are targeting food stamp programs. Over $20 million was stolen nationwide.
Thieves are targeting food stamp programs. Over $20 million was stolen nationwide.
Apple introduced new security settings with the iOS 17.3 developer beta on Tuesday to prevent thieves from entering your passcode to get your info, including account passwords. Apple will likely roll out the final version of iOS 17.3 in a few weeks. The new protections include the mandatory use of Face ID or Touch ID before performing sensitive actions like looking at passwords or using saved payment methods in Safari.
In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test the nascent technology. The release arrived about 16 months after the department began seeking public opinions on the regulatory framework, and policymakers have reached a consensus that self-driving vehicles are subject to rigorous surveillance measures to ensure utmost safety. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking for AVs in China had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf.
YouTube's first viral scandal took place in what we believed was a 16-year-old girl's bedroom. Ma noted the transition from bedroom vlogs to parked car TikToks in a post on X after watching a food vlogger eat Indian food in his car.
The Ohtani contract keeps getting weirder and weirder.
Scoop up these 10 picks — including a popular wristlet for $28 and a stunning purse for $325 off — before they sell out.
TikTok loves this cushy bestseller, and so will your recipient.
Volkswagen's revived Scout brand of electric trucks and SUVs had received a $10 million grant from Michigan to locate is engineering hub there.
Whether you're a griddle guy, like to stick with the ease of gas, or prefer to smoke your food, the sale that Weber currently has going on is for you.
Gig workers in the EU will soon get new benefits and protections, making it easier for them to receive employment status.
Apple has expanded its self-repair program to include the recently-released iPhone 15 and M2-powered Macs. There’s also a new remote diagnostic tool to help people figure out what’s going on.
Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.
The Steelers' playoff outlook changed a lot with two bad losses.
The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.
Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.
Just a couple of weeks after announcing $22 million in fundraising, Paris-based startup studio Hexa is expanding beyond its studio model to partner with later-stage companies that have already found product-market fit. Called Hexa Scale, with this program, the startup studio is looking for B2B companies that already generate some significant recurring revenue (ideally from €1 to €10 million every year), but that are facing some growth issues. In 2012, Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham wrote an essay called "Startup = Growth." In many ways, that essay has shaped the narrative around the ideal growth trajectory for a startup.
French startup Pivot is an interesting startup story as it is scaling at a rapid pace even though startup investments are down in Europe. In September, Pivot started selling its software solution to its first clients. Instead of relying on lengthy integration processes, Pivot integrates with your existing financial stack as much as possible as well as your ERP.
The Tigers have looked largely dominant in a nine-game win streak since a season-opening upset to Colorado.
Ohtani simply preferred the Dodgers.
After being spurned by multiple big-name free agents, the Giants finally caught their white whale.
In November, the cybersecurity collective vx-underground wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that unknown hackers were claiming to have breached Coin Cloud, a bankrupt Bitcoin ATM company. According to vx-underground, the hackers claimed to have stolen 70,000 pictures of customers taken from cameras embedded in the ATMs, as well as the personal data of 300,000 customers, which is alleged to include, “Social Security Numbers, date of birth, First Name, Last Name, e-mail address, Telephone Number, Current Occupation, Physical Address, and more.” A month on, what really happened to Coin Cloud remains a mystery, even according to the company's new owner.