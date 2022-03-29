Thieves took over $200K in checks from USPS mailboxes. What to do if it happens to you.

Thieves targeting local United States Postal Service blue mailboxes have stolen more than $200,000, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department is currently investigating over 40 cases of mail theft from blue mailboxes.

Investigators said thieves opened the mailboxes using a key from a previous robbery.

Then they go through the mail looking for checks and often change the checks' amount.

According to the sheriff's office, victims targeted by the crime have lost over $200,000.

Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey encourages everyone to take their mail inside the post office instead of using the mailboxes outside.

What can I do if my check is stolen and cashed?

Contact your bank or credit union right away. And call police and file a report

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency says generally, the bank will require you to complete an affidavit stating that you did not authorize the check. It may also request that you file a police report.

If your bank is a national bank or federal savings association, and you are unable to resolve the issue with the bank, file a written complaint with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's Customer Assistance Group.

According to the Consumer Finacial Protection Bureau, you are not responsible for a check if someone forged the signature of the intended recipient of the check.

Explain the situation to your bank and request that the money be restored to your account.

If the check was processed as an electronic transfer, you have additional protections under federal law, according to the bureau.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County mailboxes have been robbed of more than $200,000