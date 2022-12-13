Thieves use truck to rip compressor out the ground, police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on thieves that stole a compressor.

On Dec. 12 at approximately 1 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on Isabelle Street, off Bowen Avenue.

Surveillance footage captured a man wrapping a chain around a compressor with his white pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and ripping it out the wall and ground.

A woman helped load the inner pieces of the compressor onto the rear of the truck, police said.

Police also said that the two drove off heading northbound, dragging the compressor from behind the vehicle.

Suspect 1 was a man, of medium build, wearing a dark-colored jacket and inner white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and ball cap and boots.

Suspect 2 was a white woman, of a small build, wearing a dark-colored jacket and light-colored pants.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

