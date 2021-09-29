Thieves try to steal ATM in Cromwell… and fail, police say

Thieves tried, but failed, to steal an ATM from a Cromwell pharmacy overnight, leaving the store in shambles, police say.

“It appears someone either drove or backed into the front doors and attempted to remove the ATM,” Capt. Fred Sifodaskalakis says.

No money was taken, and the ATM ended up being left behind.

The store that was hit was the CVS Pharmacy at 72 Berlin Road.

There has been a series of late-night ATM thefts in recent years at closed businesses in the Hartford area, usually convenience stores. The thieves generally drive a heavy-duty vehicle, like a pickup, through the front of the store and use ropes, chains or straps to pull the machine from the floor.

The truck then drags it away.

One man was arrested after he used a “Jaws of Life” hydraulic tool to pry open the cash machines, police say.

