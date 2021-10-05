Thieves get used brake shoes worth $9,000 at Stewartville business

Oct. 5—A Stewartville business lost approximately $9,000 in used brake shoes after a thief hit the business late Sunday night.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 8:30 a.m. Monday to Allstate Peterbilt of Rochester, 610 Schumann Drive NW in Stewartville, for a report of a theft.

Police were told that someone stole approximately two pallets and an unspecified number of bins filled with used brake shoes that had been removed from trucks and were waiting to be recycled, according to Capt. James Schueller. The stolen items were valued at at least $9,000.

A security camera at the business captured a gray Ford F150 pickup with a single axle dark colored utility trailer pulling into the lot about 10:20 p.m. Sunday and then returning about 20 minutes later. A single man was seen on the surveillance video loading the items into the truck, according to Schueller.

Deputies learned that a partner business in Clear Lake, Iowa, was hit by thieves on Saturday. At that business, thieves broke a window into a warehouse and loaded up a full-sized semi-trailer with parts including a $13,000 transmission, other high-dollar auto parts and used brake shoes.