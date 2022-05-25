This is what thieves were after, breaking into WWU’s Carver Gym

Western Washington University is investigating after the Carver Gymnasium reportedly was broken into over the weekend and two memorabilia items from the school’s 2012 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship run were stolen.

The burglary resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damage to the large glass panels surrounding the trophy and award display case in the gym, the school told The Bellingham Herald in an email Tuesday, May 24.

The break in is believed to have occurred between 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, and 8:40 a.m. Saturday, May 21, University Police Sgt. Ron Carpenter reported in the school’s email. The gymnasium’s exterior doors automatically locked at 8 p.m. on Friday.

The only items reported stolen were a watch and ring from the Vikings’ championship run in 2012, the school reported, adding that they are estimated to be worth between $400 and $500.

The tempered glass panels on the display case were struck several times with a sharp object, according to the school, and though they never shattered, they were broken and bent.

Work began Monday, May 23, to replace the broken glass, and the school said it has reached out to the NCAA to see if the stolen items can be replaced.

WWU Police are following leads, Carpenter reported.