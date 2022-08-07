Thieves in New York City steal more than $2 million worth of jewelry in speedy smash and go

Police are looking for four men who stole more than $2 million worth of jewelry from a Bronx store on Friday afternoon in a super speedy smash and go, according to the New York Police Department.

Video shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers shows one man getting buzzed into Rocco's Jewelry by an employee at about 2:40 p.m., then propping the door open to let three other men dressed in black into the store.

"Once inside the store, the three individuals used a hammer to smash open the display cases and removed a large amount of high-end diamond jewelry," said police in a news release. "The jewelry was placed into bags being carried by the individuals, who fled the location on foot heading southbound on Webster Avenue."

Police said the jewelry taken from Rocco's is valued at around $2.15 million. No injuries were reported from the robbery.

The robbery, which took place in broad daylight, took about 30 seconds from start to finish.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information on the four men to come forward, offering a $3,500 reward as compensation, according to the tweet.