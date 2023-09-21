Thing to do in Bloomington: Monroe County Fall Festival, Bug Fest to jazz, book sale

From books to bugs, this coming weekend has plenty packed into just a few days — including two jazz performances, the Monroe County Fall Festival, Friends of the Library book sale, Village Art Walk in Nashville, Bug Fest in Karst Farm Park and a talk with an NPR radio and TV critic.

Friends of Library book sale runs through Sept. 25

Thousands of books and other items collected by Friends of the Library will be for sale at bargain prices Friday through Sept. 25 in Meeting Room 1B/C at the downtown library, 303 E. Kirkwood Ave. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Purchase books for 50 cents to $1.50 each. Sunday, receive a Friends tote bag and fill it for $10 or fill a box for $15 from noon to 6 p.m. On Monday all remaining items will be free and can be picked up 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours for Friends members only will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

UkeTones perform jazz at Juniper Art Gallery

Sip some coffee, tea or beer while listening to the UkeTones performing jazz standards and more 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Juniper Art Gallery, 615 W. Kirkwood Ave. The group features Susan Sandberg, Ellen Campbell, Kathy Romy on vocals and ukuleles and Mark Wiedenmayer on bass ukulele.

Monroe County Fall Festival has fun for the whole family Thursday through Saturday

This year's Monroe County Fall Festival begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with the queen contest beginning at 7 p.m. followed by music by Mystery Train at 7:30 p.m. All activities will be on South Park Street in Ellettsville near Marci Jane Lewis Park. Friday's fun will be 5-10 p.m. with activities and games for kids including a bounce house, hamster balls and miniature golf. All Access Band will perform at 5:30 p.m. on the Smithville Stage followed by Soul Street at 8 p.m. High Sierra will be the first musical group at 5:30 p.m. on the Chandler Funeral Home Stage, with The D&O Band at 7 p.m. and Jim Hayden & the Country Playboys at 8:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at noon on Saturday. From 2 to 4 p.m. kids can spend time with the newly crowned queen and her court in the "Queen and Me" activities that include nail painting and decorating a sash. Indiana Dance Company cloggers will perform at 2 p.m. on the Smithville Stage followed by Derrick Weidner & Olivia Doyle at 3:30, Jennie Devoe at 5:30 and Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio at 8:30 p.m. Paul & McCartney will start the music at 2 p.m. on the Chandler Funeral Home Stage with Tony Hopkins & Greg Morris performing at 4, Rose O'Neal & Arron Grubb and 6 and Pam Waterford & Steve Summit at 8 p.m.

More jazz in Dunn Meadow for Swing in September series

Sophie Faught will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday as part of the free outdoor concert series, Swing in September. The concert will be in Dunn Meadow on the Indiana University campus unless it rains — then it will be in the Recital Hall.

Village Art Walk in Nashville on Friday

The Fourth Friday Village Art Walk to Nashville will be 4-7 p.m. Friday featuring nine downtown Nashville galleries. Several offer refreshments starting at 4 p.m. Come meet artists and see the new offerings. Brochures with maps are available at the galleries and the Visitor Center, 211 S. Van Buren St.

Amazing insects, cool crafts part of Saturday's Bug Fest

Learn about insects and participate in bug-themed activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bloomington's 10th annual Bug Fest at Karst Farm Park, 2450 S. Endwright Road. Exhibits of live bugs, crafts, games, storytelling and a flea circus will be there for all to enjoy. Bug Fest is a collaboration of Bloomington Parks and Recreation, Monroe County Parks and Recreation, Purdue Extension—Monroe County, and WonderLab Museum. Pre-registration is not required but is highly recommended. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2bza45zu to register for the free event.

Listen to National Public Radio's TV critic and media analyst on Sept. 27

Eric Deggans

Eric Deggans, NPR’s first full-time TV critic and media analyst (and an IU grad), will be in conversation with WFIU's Alex Chambers at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Indiana University Cinema, 1213 E. Seventh St. Deggans will discuss the actors’ and writers’ strike, the ever-evolving world of media and entertainment, the best and worst television has to offer, and what the landscape of television will look like in the future. There will be an audience Q&A. The event is free but ticketed. Go to wfiu.org/events for information on how to reserve a free ticket.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Things to do in Bloomington, IN this weekend: Bug Fest, NPR critic