That thing Hunter Biden, Rep. Andy Biggs and 4 other GOP congressmen have in common

It is as if the Republicans who control the House of Representatives decided to provide the entire nation with a congressional example of the pot calling the kettle black, confident that we are too stupid to notice it.

It begins with the heads of the GOP-controlled House Oversight and Accountability Committee and Judiciary Committee saying they would hold contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

Biden agreed to testify in public before the committees, but GOP bosses don’t want that. They want to question him behind closed doors, fearful, I’d guess, that they’ll be made to look foolish.

Given Biden’s position, Republican Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan issued a joint statement saying, “Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with our subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution. We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name.”

Subpoenas only count for other people

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Hunter Biden lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public.

This is — What’s the correct word? — precious.

In 2022, the House committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, issued subpoenas to five Republican congressmen with close ties to Donald Trump and the backdoor campaign to overturn the election and stage a coup.

One of those representatives was tough-talking Rep. Jordan, he of the no “special treatment” promise.

Jordan, along with Republican Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Scott Perry, Mo Brooks and Arizona’s own Andy Biggs were subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee.

Biggs, Jordan and the others ignored those subpoenas, refusing to testify.

Biden agreed to testify. Biggs did not

At the time, Biggs said, “They (the committee) only wanted the testimony to have the ability to edit and misconstrue our statements to further their own false narratives, as they did with so many other witnesses.”

That could not have happened if Biggs had agreed to do what Hunter Biden wanted to do — testify in public. After all, no committee could “edit and misconstrue” statements that are made publicly for all Americans to see.

But, Biggs was too chicken-hearted to appear.

Rep. Biggs proves: GOP's border bonanza was bogus

Now, Biggs, a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight and Accountability committees, is demanding that Biden do what he refused to do.

A while back, Biggs, who ignored a subpoena from a congressional committee actually posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Hunter Biden must show up for his deposition with us. There’s no way out of it.”

Really? Because Biggs found a way. He simply ignored it.

GOP does have 1 major 'accomplishment'

In an interview with Chris Salcedo of the right-wing channel Newsmax, Biggs was asked what Congress has gotten done in the past couple of years.

Biggs said, “In my opinion, we have nothing to go out there and campaign on, Chris. It’s embarrassing.”

Salcedo responded, “Right. I know. The Republican Party and the Congress of the Majority has zero accomplishments.”

I don’t know about that.

First, Biggs and his GOP pals defied and demeaned congressional authority.

Then they tried to use that same authority to smear President Joe Biden by way of his son. In the process they’ve managed to considerably lower the public’s already rock-bottom impression of political integrity.

That’s something.

Right?

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hunter Biden and Rep. Andy Biggs have this in common