‘Do the right thing’: Mike Pence heckled at Georgia rally to challenge election result on 6 January

Mike Pence speaking in Georgia (Getty Images)

Mike Pence was heckled during a campaign rally in Georgia to “do the right thing on January 6”.

The vice president ignored the comment from a man in the audience as he continued to stump for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the Senate runoff election.

"You know, I know we've all got our doubts about the last election. And I want to assure you, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities," Mr Pence said.

Mr Pence is at the centre of a last-ditch push by Republicans to have the Electoral College votes rejected on 6 January, when Congress meets for the vice president to officially count the ballots.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by GOP lawmakers last Friday that sought to give the vice president power to reject electoral college votes cast for Joe Biden.

While that bid failed, Mr Pence has welcomed a plan by Congressional Republicans to object to electors from states they consider disputed.

Speaking in Georgia on Monday, Mr Pence continued to cast doubt over the integrity of the election in Georgia and disputed swing states.

The crowd can be heard alternately cheering and heckling as Mr Pence said they were “watching this time”, in reference to the Trump campaign’s continuing allegations of voting irregularities in the state.

“I know we all got out doubts about the last election, and I want to assure you, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities, and I promise, come this Wednesday, we'll have our day in Congress," Pence said.

"We'll hear the objections We'll hear the evidence. But tomorrow is Georgia's day. So for our faith, for our freedom, we need you to vote, Georgia!"

"If you don't vote, there could be nothing stopping Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi from cutting our military, raising taxes and passing the agenda of the radical left," he added.

Read More

Pence welcomes Republican senators’ attempt to overturn US election

Story continues

Mike Pence rejects lawsuit urging him to throw out electoral votes

Pence seeks dismissal of suit aiming to overturn election

Mike Pence refused to back attempt to overturn election