Is there such a thing as too many pets? Maybe — but here’s what law says in Illinois

Limits on pet ownership are established for the health and well-being of both humans and animals.

The definition of “too many” pets is personal, to a degree. While one person may have the means, resources and comfort level to care for just one dog or cat, someone else may be able to safely care for more.

If you are unable to adequately feed, house and provide medical care for your pets, you may have too many.

But there is also a legal definition of “too many.” In most states, per household limits on pets are determined by municipal laws rather than state laws.

What’s the limit in Illinois?

Illinois has no state-wide limit on pets per household, but the rules from one municipality to another can vary.

In Belleville, for example, it is illegal for anyone to own more than three domestic animals over the age of 6 months in one residence, according to city ordinance.

However, this limitation does not apply to anyone or any corporation “lawfully engaged in the commercial business of breeding, buying, selling or boarding dogs or operating a veterinary hospital or a chartered animal shelter,” according to Belleville city regulations.

Anyone who violates this ordinance may be fined between $250 and $750 and may be forced to relinquish ownership of their animal or animals.

What counts as a domestic animal?

In many places, including Belleville, domestic animals are defined in city codes as as those that have been bred and raised to live among humans and depend on humans for food. They have been domesticated over time. The most obvious examples of domestic animals people may keep as pets are dogs and cats.

There is a slight legal distinction between these types of pets and those that have been born in and taken from the wild or bred in captivity. This may include fish, certain types of birds or reptiles.

Even if your pet doesn’t fit the legal definition of domestic, it’s not a free pass to hoard exotic species.

Check your local laws to confirm what animals you can legally own, and take in only what you can ethically and responsibly care for.

