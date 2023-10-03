The thing Truss and her supporters don’t seem to get is that the pandemic still has to be paid for

Liz Truss continues to champion the fiscal policies that saw her time in Downing Street end after just 49 days - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

To cut taxes or not to cut taxes? For many Tories, this is not just a matter of principle or even debate over what best delivers future growth; it’s existential.

Next year’s general election may already be lost, but without tax cuts – one last throw of the dice, as it were – it most assuredly is, or so they believe.

In Downing Street, by contrast, the view is that only by applying the laws of sound money will the Government re-earn the trust of voters; even if it means going down with the ship, we must stay the course.

The politics of this inner Tory turmoil are one thing, but the economics are unambiguous – this is no time for unfunded tax cuts. Would that it was otherwise. Unfortunately, it is not. The operative word here, by the way, is “unfunded”, because there is no problem with tax cuts if matched by similarly sized reductions in spending. Yet that way, politically, it becomes much more difficult.

It is now almost precisely a year since Liz Truss was forced into a humiliating climb down on her tax cutting agenda, sacking her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in the process, and replacing him with the current incumbent Jeremy Hunt.

The Big Bang approach to tax cuts was road tested and failed before it could even be enacted. The mere intention proved enough for its undoing.

Other than Truss and her supporters, no one could have been surprised.

The fact of the matter is that the UK spent with abandon during the pandemic, even if not as heavily as some as a share of GDP.

All the same, at around £410bn, equal to £6,100 per head, or nearly 20pc of total GDP, this was one hell of an outlay. What’s more, it was followed in short order by around £40bn of emergency support to mitigate the energy crisis.

We can argue about the wisdom of this spending, which even at the time looked ruinously unaffordable. Quite a bit of the money was squandered outright, a scandal whose story has yet to be fully told. Yet it’s all water under the bridge now; the money has been spent.

It is regrettably a matter of fact that all public spending must eventually be paid for by taxes and other government income. To believe otherwise is just magical thinking, otherwise known as Modern Monetary Theory.

Yet at the time the cash was being splashed the economy was substantially closed, so revenues plummeted. The Government compensated by increasing its borrowing – to £313bn in 2020/21 alone.

Fortunately, interest rates at the time were very low, allowing the Government to borrow cheaply. Predictably, this happy position didn’t last. In the subsequent inflation, rates surged, causing debt servicing costs to skyrocket.

As a proportion of national income they are now at their highest level since the immediate aftermath of the Second World War. For this reason alone, public spending is now significantly higher than it would otherwise have been.



Getting inflation and interest rates back down again therefore has to remain the Government’s number one priority. If you’ve got an inflationary problem, the last thing you should be doing is further fueling demand by opening the fiscal spigots anew. You’ll just end up chasing your own tail.

Fiscal and monetary policy have to act in unison, not against each other, until the problem is fixed. Big tax giveaways will merely result in even higher interest rates.



So here we are, with the tax burden heading for 38pc of GDP, its highest level in 70 years. As it happens, this is not excessive at all by European standards.

General government revenue as a proportion of GDP is 53pc in France, 50pc in Italy, 47pc in Germany and 44pc in Spain, according to the IMF’s last published Fiscal Monitor. Even so, for a party which routinely trumpets the virtues of a small state and low taxes, it is obviously an embarrassment.

To think that you can cut taxes before repairing the public finances is nevertheless to put the cart before the horse, and flies in the face of another abiding Tory principle – that of fiscal conservatism.

We are today a million miles away from the Laffer curve characteristics that ruled at the time of Thatcher and Reaganite tax reforms, where top rates of income tax were 70pc or more, and governments did indeed get more bang for their buck by cutting marginal rates rather than increasing them.

All that said, there is nothing wrong with cutting taxes if matched by corresponding spending cuts. This shouldn’t be inflationary, and conforms reasonably with the core Conservative idea that households and companies are best placed to decide how their own money is spent.

Had Truss set out a credible programme of spending cuts to go alongside her tax cuts, she might have enjoyed a very different outcome.

This is indeed what Sunak/Hunt must do over the coming year. Yet they must also be the sort of spending cuts that don’t undermine growth.

Sadly, it is nearly always the capital budget that gets axed first in any fiscal consolidation. It’s politically the easiest cut to make. We’ve already seen quite a bit of it, and there is more to come with the expected axing of the Northern leg of HS2.

That’s no way back to a growing economy. And by the way, even at the inflated cost of £110bn, HS2 would have looked cheap by the standards of the pandemic, and might also even have produced some lasting benefit.

A rather more promising line of attack on the public spending leviathan is Hunt’s “workers not shirkers” policy agenda, even if it is going to take a long time to have any meaningful impact on the burgeoning benefits bill.

Watching the action at the Conservative Party conference, it’s plain that many party activists still prefer the shameless Liz Truss to her successor as prime minister, Rishi Sunak.

Yet this is not a view that is widely shared in the general population. Truss had some good ideas, but I’ll tell you what’s wrong with her message. It’s not just that it is fiscally incredible; it is also that it assumes that Britain is going to the dogs, and that without radical free market reform along the lines she suggests, it’s finished.

Whether true or not, it’s a declinist narrative that will struggle with wider appeal.

As everyone knows, there is a lot wrong with Britain right now, but more or less every country in Europe and beyond is struggling with exactly the same challenges, and the reality is that with a number of high profile exceptions, Britain is making as good a fist of them as any.

It’s sad to see what purports still to be the party of business rip itself apart like this, and a dereliction of duty given that it is meant to be running the country, but perhaps that’s inevitable after so many years in power.

