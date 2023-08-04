‘Right thing to do’: Wichita police award eight citizens for response during stabbing

Isaac Stegman was in west Wichita driving home from work when he saw something he had never seen before: an accident in which one driver was out of his vehicle and stabbing the driver inside the other vehicle.

Both people involved were men. The victim had a woman and two children in his vehicle.

Stegman, who owns a carpentry business, turned his truck and trailer around, parked in the road and got out to help. By the time he arrived, the victim was on the ground, the suspect held at gunpoint by another bystander.

He quickly used his shirt and belt to make tourniquets on the 30-year-old man’s leg and arm. The man had been stabbed elsewhere as well.

“He was down bad,” Stegman said, adding: ”I just hope someone would have done the same for me if I was in that situation. It was the right thing to do, I guess.”

Others felt the same.

As Stegman had been turning his truck around, another witness had driven her vehicle at the suspect, stopping the attack. Another person then held the suspect at gunpoint while two others subdued him, police said.

Others provided first aid until first responders arrived.

For their response in the Sept. 28, 2022, domestic-related attack, Stegman and seven others were given the Outstanding Citizens Award, Wichita police said Friday.

“I was on the scene during that call and saw what they did,” Lt. Jason Waite said in a news release. “They are amazing people. They all made similar statements regarding why and how they decided to act. They all shared the common thought; they were just doing what anybody would have done for them. Wichita is a better city because people like this are in it.”

Those awarded are:

Stephanie Doss

Shametra Jackson

Carletha Johnson

Tyler Lopez

Daphine Sanchez

Isaac Stegman

Rhonda Sutton

Juwan Wilson

Other awardees did not respond to calls or questions from The Eagle.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 at West Street and Murdock.

A man who was upset with his ex-partner intentionally rammed into a Chevy Cruz with a Hyundai Elantra, police said.

Story continues

The Cruz carried the 30-year-old man driving, a 28-year-old woman and two children, ages 4 and 5.

The suspect tried breaking out the windows on the Cruz with nunchucks before stabbing the victim, police said. The woman had minor injuries likely from broken glass, police said.

Julian Luis Gonzalez had been charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of aggravated endangering a child. The outcome of those charges could not be determined Friday afternoon; Sedgwick County District Court is transitioning to a new records system.