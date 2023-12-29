Things to do across the Upstate and beyond! January 2024

Find weekly updates and highlights and even more events at upstateparent.com.

Kick off the month with winter and holiday events:

Ice on Main continues through Jan. 15 in downtown Greenville. For tickets, rink updates, promo days and more, visit facebook.com/IceOnMain.

The Annual Pigeon Forge Winterfest Celebration in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee includes the free Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail (through Feb. 18), a driving tour of holiday lights displays, Winterfest at the Island, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas and more. For details, visit mypigeonforge.com.

“Christmas at Biltmore” continues through Jan. 7. For event details and tickets, visit biltmore.com/things-to-do/events/christmas.

Monday, Jan. 1

First Day Hikes are Jan. 1 at many South Carolina State Parks. Visit southcarolinaparks.com. A first day hike is at Lake Placid at Paris Mountain State Park. Visit southcarolinaparks.com/products/10003885.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Bouncing Babies, for ages 1 – 18 months, includes stories, play time, and developmental fun – like rhymes and music. The program is offered at Greenville County Library System branches and it’s free. In January, it is offered at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Five Forks Branch Library. For details and the schedule at other locations, visit greenvillelibrary.org/event-series/bouncing-babies.

Preschool Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teen Pizza Mania and a Movie is at 1 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Baby Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for 18 months and younger. Ask for tickets at the children’s entrance starting at 9:30 a.m. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

STEM Story Time for ages 5 and younger is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Science Center. The program is free. Register online at spartanburgsciencecenter.org/stem-storytime.

Play-Doh Club meets at 11 a.m. at the Inman Library. Ages 2 – 6. Materials available for the first 30 participants. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Toddler Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 3 and younger. Ask for tickets at the children’s entrance starting at 9:30 a.m. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Preschool Story Time is at 11 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 3 – 5. Ask for tickets at the children’s entrance starting at 10:25 a.m. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Three Kings Day and other Celebrations from Around the World - Día de Reyes y otras celebraciones de todo el mundo is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Friday, Jan. 5

Zoo Tots: Senses Safari for ages 2 – 4 is at the Greenville Zoo. Note: Dates subject to change. For details and registration, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Kids Play: LEGO is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Most suitable for ages 6 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Bilingual Story Time - Dia de los Tres Reyes/ Three Kings Day is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Bring a cereal box. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Teen Pizza Night is at 6 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Zoo Tots: Senses Safari for ages 2 – 4 is at the Greenville Zoo. Note: Dates subject to change. For details and registration, visit greenvillezoo.com.

STEM Spotlight Saturday is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Science Center. For details and registration, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 4:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Today is Kids’ Day. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Monday, Jan. 8

Mini Makers: Bad Art Afternoon is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Most suitable for ages 6 – 12. Limited to 20 participants. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teens Make: Birdfeeders at 4:30 p.m. at the Middle Tyger Library. Open to the first 15 teens. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

LEGO Explorers is at 4:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

“Amazing Grace,” a Tell-Me-a-Story-Theatre show is at 10 and 11 a.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

Toddler Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 3 and younger. Ask for tickets at the children’s entrance starting at 9:30 a.m. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Preschool Story Time is at 11 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 3 – 5. Ask for tickets at the children’s entrance starting at 10:25 a.m. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Tell Me About It Tuesday: Burmese Python is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Hora del Cuento en Español is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Toddler Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages birth – 3. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Music Sandwiched In is presented by Spartanburg Philharmonic at 12:15 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library Headquarters. The event is free Lunch is available for purchase or you can bring your own. Visit spartanburgphilharmonic.org.

Mini Makers: Penny Battery is at 3:30 p.m. at the Chesnee Library. Best suited for ages 8 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

TAG (Teen Advisory Group) meets at 4:30 p.m. online and at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Chautauqua Show: General Nathanael Greene, portrayed by K. Ken Johnston is at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Admission is free but reservations are required. Visit historycomesalive.org/nathanael-greene-january-11-2024.

Teens Make: Clay Magnets is at 4 p.m. at the Cowpens Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Friday, Jan. 12

The inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational, a four-day celebration of unity, community, and collegiate basketball, is at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Jan. 12 – 15. The event commemorates the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while showcasing 14 basketball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The overall goal of the tournament is to foster career opportunities for student-athletes of HBCU institutions through sports and exposure. Today’s events include The Legacy Breakfast at Unity Park, followed by a Career Expo at the arena to provide students the opportunity to connect with representatives from many of the region’s top businesses. For details, visit mlkdayunityinvitational.com.

A Teddy Bear Tea Party is at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Bilingual Story Time is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tonight is Jazz Night. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Saturday, Jan. 13

The inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational, a four-day celebration of unity, community, and collegiate basketball, is at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena through Jan. 15. The event commemorates the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while showcasing 14 basketball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). For details, visit mlkdayunityinvitational.com.

Saturday Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Best suited for ages 5 and younger. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

“Amazing Grace,” a Tell-Me-a-Story-Theatre show is at 10:30 a.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

The Warehouse Theatre Shakespeare Workshop is 11 a.m. – noon at TCMU-Greenville. Little ones will join The Warehouse Theatre’s Inspector Bic Pentameter on an interactive mission to uncover the mystery of Shakespeare's words and worlds. This class is included in the price of admission. Advanced tickets recommended. Visit tcmupstate.org.

“Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets” In Concert with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra is at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets and details, visit peacecenter.org.

Family Funday Hot Chocolate Pop Art is 1 – 4 p.m. at Spartanburg Art Museum. For details, visit spartanburgartmuseum.org/artschoolclasses.

Sunday, Jan. 14

The inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational, a four-day celebration of unity, community, and collegiate basketball, is at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena through Jan. 15. The event commemorates the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while showcasing 14 basketball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). For details, visit mlkdayunityinvitational.com.

Member Morning is 9 – 11 a.m. at TCMU-Greenville. Members get exclusive access during this special session. Visit tcmupstate.org.

“Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets” In Concert with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra is at 2 p.m. at the Peace Center. For tickets and details, visit peacecenter.org.

Monday, Jan. 15

The inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational, a four-day celebration of unity, community, and collegiate basketball, is at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena through Jan. 15. The event commemorates the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while showcasing 14 basketball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Today’s events include the MLK Day March to The Well Parade, which will begin at City Hall in downtown Greenville. For details, visit mlkdayunityinvitational.com.

I Have a Dream Day is 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at TCMU-Greenville. Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. all day with MLK-themed story times, open art and more. Visit tcmupstate.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Toddler Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 3 and younger. Ask for tickets at the children’s entrance starting at 9:30 a.m. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Upcountry History Museum. Come out for a Toddler Time of ocean exploration and enjoy exhibit playtime, themed game stations, a museum-wide scavenger hunt, and a group story time with snack and juice. Register online. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Tell Me About It Tuesday: Docent’s Pick is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Preschool Story Time is at 11 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 3 – 5. Ask for tickets at the children’s entrance starting at 10:25 a.m. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

STEM Story Time for ages 5 and younger is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Science Center. The program is free. Register online at spartanburgsciencecenter.org/stem-storytime.

Toddler Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages birth – 3. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Workshop Wednesday is at 4 p.m. at the Spartanburg Science Center. For details and registration, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Preschool Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Best suited for ages 3 – 5. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Volunteens 2024 Planning is at 4 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Help brainstorm and give feedback on teen program ideas for 2024. Earn volunteer credit just for attending and learn about other volunteer opportunities at the library. Ages 12 – 18 or grades 7 – 12. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teen Escape Room is at 4:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Mini Makers: Box Night is at 6:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Friday, Jan. 19

Greenville Symphony Orchestra Master Class: Joshua Roman, cello is at 10 a.m. at the SCGSAH Campus, Smith Recital Hall. For details, visit scgsah.org.

Homeschool Day: Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! is at 1:30 p.m. at the Upcountry History Museum. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Bilingual Story Time is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

“The Watsons Go to Birmingham” is presented at 7 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. Recommended for grade 5 and older. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Saturday, Jan. 20

The Southern Author Expo is at the Hughes Main Library. This Southern literary extravaganza includes appearances by Mary Kay Andrews, George Singleton, Julia Franks, Ed Southern and more – plus meet and greet local published authors. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org/southern-author-expo.

Saturday Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

“The Watsons Go to Birmingham” is presented at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. Recommended for grade 5 and older. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Free Family Saturday is 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Spartanburg Science Center. For details, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org/events.

Wandering Theater Puppet Story Time is noon – 1 p.m. at TCMU-Greenville. Wandering Theatre presents “The Dragon and the Wanderer,” a story of courage and friendship. It combines physical theater, hand puppets, and shadow puppets, and uses no language. This performance is included in the price of admission. Advanced tickets recommended. Visit tcmupstate.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tonight is NASCAR night at the game. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Sunday, Jan. 21

“The Watsons Go to Birmingham” is presented at 2 and 4:30 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. Recommended for grade 5 and older. The 4:30 p.m. show is a “pay what you can” performance. Tickets for that event go on sale Jan. 11. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 3:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Monday, Jan. 22

Teens Watch: “Barbie” at 6 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 12 – 18. Rated PG-13. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Toddler Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 3 and younger. Ask for tickets at the children’s entrance starting at 9:30 a.m. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Preschool Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Tell Me About It Tuesday: Docent’s Pick is at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Greenville Zoo. Included with admission. For details, visit greenvillezoo.com.

Preschool Story Time is at 11 a.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Best suited for ages 3 – 5. Ask for tickets at the children’s entrance starting at 10:25 a.m. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Governor’s School Faculty Recital: Tom Dickinson and Landon Baumgard is at 7:30 pm at the SCGSAH Campus, Smith Recital Hall. This event is free and open to the public. Join on campus or live on YouTube. Visit scgsah.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Toddler Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages birth – 3. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Music Sandwiched In is presented by Spartanburg Philharmonic at 12:15 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library Headquarters. The event is free Lunch is available for purchase or you can bring your own. Visit spartanburgphilharmonic.org.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Preschool Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Ages 3 – 5. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teens Make: Felt Flowers is at 4 p.m. at the Cowpens Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Family Craft Night: Fantasy is 5 – 7 p.m. (drop in) at the Five Forks Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Mini Makers: Winter Crafts is at 6 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Friday, Jan. 26

The NC Smokies Ice Fest is in Haywood County, North Carolina. Mountain towns unite for a festive weekend featuring live ice carving, ice sculpture displays, skating, a frosty-themed 5K, local art, food and more. Events include the Downtown Waynesville Ice Stroll (Jan. 26), the Maggie Valley Ice Festival (Jan. 27), the Scandinavian-themed Winter Arts Show Festival, and Penguins on the Pigeon (a rubber penguin race at Canton Recreation Park on Jan. 27 to benefit a new playground for all abilities). For details, visit NCSmokiesIceFest.com.

Bilingual Story Time is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hughes Main Library. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Starry Nights programs are at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Saturday, Jan. 27

The NC Smokies Ice Fest is in Haywood County, North Carolina. Mountain towns unite for a festive weekend featuring live ice carving, ice sculpture displays, skating, a frosty-themed 5K, local art, food and more. Events include the Downtown Waynesville Ice Stroll (Jan. 26), the Maggie Valley Ice Festival (Jan. 27), the Scandinavian-themed Winter Arts Show Festival, and Penguins on the Pigeon (a rubber penguin race at Canton Recreation Park on Jan. 27 to benefit a new playground for all abilities). For details, visit NCSmokiesIceFest.com.

Lollipops Concert: Dance is at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library and at 11:30 a.m. at the Five Forks Library. This is a story-based performance featuring the Greenville Symphony Orchestra and South Carolina Children's Theatre’s Traysie Amick. Best for ages 3 – 8. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Saturday Story Time is at 10 a.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Library. Best suited for ages 5 and younger. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

“The Watsons Go to Birmingham” is presented at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. Recommended for grade 5 and older. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Sunday, Jan. 28

The NC Smokies Ice Fest is in Haywood County, North Carolina. Mountain towns unite for a festive weekend featuring live ice carving, ice sculpture displays, skating, a frosty-themed 5K, local art, food and more. Events include the Downtown Waynesville Ice Stroll (Jan. 26), the Maggie Valley Ice Festival (Jan. 27), the Scandinavian-themed Winter Arts Show Festival, and Penguins on the Pigeon (a rubber penguin race at Canton Recreation Park on Jan. 27 to benefit a new playground for all abilities). For details, visit NCSmokiesIceFest.com.

“The Watsons Go to Birmingham” is presented at 2 p.m. at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. Recommended for grade 5 and older. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Monday, Jan. 29

Bookish Book Club: “Where the Black Flowers Bloom” is at 4:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. The first 20 children, ages 10 – 12 to sign up will receive a free copy of the book to keep, along with some fun book swag. See details at spartanburglibraries.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Preschool Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Teen Crash Course: Video Editing is at 4:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Main Library. Ages 12 – 18. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Toddler Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. at the Boiling Springs Library. Ages birth – 3. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

Play-Doh Club meets at 11 a.m. at the Inman Library. Ages 2 – 6. Materials available for the first 30 participants. For details, visit spartanburglibraries.org.

