Things to do: Christmas Parade, Historic Home Tour, Santa sightings, brunch and music

The city Christmas tree was recently erected in front of the Maury County Courthouse, ready for the annual lighting ceremony and parade on Saturday in Downtown Columbia. Parade Grand Marshal Col. Ashley Brown will lead the parade down West 7th Street to Public Square where the tree lighting ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the parade. Over 100 floats are entered in the parade, which attracts over 1,000 people for the spirited downtown event.

Columbia's biggest holiday tradition will light up downtown this weekend with the Columbia Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, along with historic holiday home tours, Santa sightings and more.

It's also time for another First Fridays, which will set the scene to bring the holiday spirit into the community as we wind down 2023.

1. Columbia Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

The 37th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade will make its way down West 7th Street into the downtown square, culminating in the lighting of the city's 40-foot Christmas tree.

The Columbia Rotary Club participates in the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting in downtown Columbia, Tenn. on Dec. 3, 2022.

This year's parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, will feature a record-breaking 120-plus participants, floats, marching bands and more.

This year's Grand Marshal leading the parade will be retired U.S. Army National Guard Col. Ashley Brown.

Following the parade, Santa will rise high above the crowd to light the tree topper at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the Maury County Courthouse steps.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Amped Eric McCandless, as well as an original song performed by Marta Albarracin and trophy presentations to multiple "best of" parade winners.

2. Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour

The Athenaeum Rectory is a historic building located in Columbia that features both Gothic and Moorish architectural elements. Completed in 1837, the building originally served as the rectory for the Columbia Female Institute

Another celebrated annual holiday tradition in Columbia is the Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour, which dates back to 1951.

Tickets are $25 and grants visitors access to all sites featured in this year's tour. Proceeds will benefit The Athenaeum's annual operating costs and restoration efforts.

The self-guided tour will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (931) 797-3316.

This year's featured homes and historic sites include:

The Athenaeum (Tour Headquarters) - 808 Athenaeum St.

The Coursey House - 206 Pleasant St. in Mt. Pleasant

The Gibbons Home - 811 School St.

James K. Polk Home & Museum - 301 W. 7th St.

The Newman Home - 505 Washington Ave. in Mt. Pleasant

St. John's Episcopal Church - 6497 Trotwood Ave.

Historic Elm Springs - 2357 Park Plus Drive

The Price Home - 209 N. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant

The National Confederate Museum - 2357 Park Plus Drive

3. Santa sightings, shopping and antiques

Ol' St. Nick will be making his rounds in Columbia this weekend, inviting youngsters to pay him a visit, enjoy a meal and share their must-have holiday wish list items.

Wake up early with the big guy on Saturday for Breakfast with Santa at the Maury County Arts Guild, 705 Lion Parkway, which starts at 9:30 a.m. The event will also feature a Christmas craft and holiday-themed games, as well as pictures with Santa. The event is free, but registrations are encouraged at www.TicketPeak.com.

Santa will also be making an appearance at aMuse'um Children's Museum, 123 W. 7th St., with multiple sessions starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. To register, call (931) 223-6337.

Cowboy Up, 604 N. High St., will host its 12th annual Christmas Market Place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The market will feature local handmade items, artwork and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Santa will also be making a stop at Historic Elm Springs, 2357 Park Plus Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Local antique shops will also host a slew of Christmas Open Houses this weekend, including:

Bleu 32 Vintage Marketplace - 108 W. 7th St.

Accents & Antiques - Columbia Public Square

Columbia Antique Marketplace - 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd. (The Factory at Columbia)

Frank's Old Stuff - 818 S. Main St.

Loblolly Interior Market Antiques - 810 Walker St.

Baxter's Mercantile - 808 S. Garden St.

Riverside Antiques - 901 Riverside Drive

4. Holiday Mimosa Brunch at The Rebel

The Rebel Bar and Grill will host a Holiday Mimosa Brunch starting at noon Sunday, which will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Wind down the weekend with a plate full of hearty breakfast food, and maybe a cocktail or two.

The Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, will host its Holiday Mimosa Brunch starting at noon Sunday.

The menu will consist of an all-you-can-eat spread consisting of an eggnog breakfast bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, hashbrown casserole and candied bacon. There will also be egg frittatas, charcuterie boards, handmade breads and more.

Admission is $15 per person.

5. Live entertainment

The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., will host Locals Live with performances by Yonder Grove, The Wentzel Brothers Band, Buck Sixx and Karli & James starting at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 and are available at www.TheMulehouse.com.

The Deltaz will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Ella & Blaine will perform at Grinder's Switch Winery, 510 N. Garden St., starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Stephanie Adlington will perform at Farmstead Roots Market & Cellar, 803 S. Main St., starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Annie Moses Band will perform Christmas classics at Packard Playhouse, 614 N. Main St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $22 for general admission, $30 for VIP and $12 for kids ages 4-11 and are available at www.PackardPlayhouse.com.

Stevierock will perform at The Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Barracuda: America's Heart Tribute will perform at The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 and available at www.TheMulehouse.com.

