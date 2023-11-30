Things to do: Christmas Parade, Historic Home Tour, Santa sightings, brunch and music
Columbia's biggest holiday tradition will light up downtown this weekend with the Columbia Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, along with historic holiday home tours, Santa sightings and more.
It's also time for another First Fridays, which will set the scene to bring the holiday spirit into the community as we wind down 2023.
1. Columbia Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
The 37th annual Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade will make its way down West 7th Street into the downtown square, culminating in the lighting of the city's 40-foot Christmas tree.
This year's parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, will feature a record-breaking 120-plus participants, floats, marching bands and more.
This year's Grand Marshal leading the parade will be retired U.S. Army National Guard Col. Ashley Brown.
Following the parade, Santa will rise high above the crowd to light the tree topper at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the Maury County Courthouse steps.
Entertainment will be provided by DJ Amped Eric McCandless, as well as an original song performed by Marta Albarracin and trophy presentations to multiple "best of" parade winners.
2. Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour
Another celebrated annual holiday tradition in Columbia is the Maury Christmas Historic Home Tour, which dates back to 1951.
Tickets are $25 and grants visitors access to all sites featured in this year's tour. Proceeds will benefit The Athenaeum's annual operating costs and restoration efforts.
The self-guided tour will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (931) 797-3316.
This year's featured homes and historic sites include:
The Athenaeum (Tour Headquarters) - 808 Athenaeum St.
The Coursey House - 206 Pleasant St. in Mt. Pleasant
The Gibbons Home - 811 School St.
James K. Polk Home & Museum - 301 W. 7th St.
The Newman Home - 505 Washington Ave. in Mt. Pleasant
St. John's Episcopal Church - 6497 Trotwood Ave.
Historic Elm Springs - 2357 Park Plus Drive
The Price Home - 209 N. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant
The National Confederate Museum - 2357 Park Plus Drive
3. Santa sightings, shopping and antiques
Ol' St. Nick will be making his rounds in Columbia this weekend, inviting youngsters to pay him a visit, enjoy a meal and share their must-have holiday wish list items.
Wake up early with the big guy on Saturday for Breakfast with Santa at the Maury County Arts Guild, 705 Lion Parkway, which starts at 9:30 a.m. The event will also feature a Christmas craft and holiday-themed games, as well as pictures with Santa. The event is free, but registrations are encouraged at www.TicketPeak.com.
Santa will also be making an appearance at aMuse'um Children's Museum, 123 W. 7th St., with multiple sessions starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. To register, call (931) 223-6337.
Cowboy Up, 604 N. High St., will host its 12th annual Christmas Market Place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The market will feature local handmade items, artwork and one-of-a-kind gifts.
Santa will also be making a stop at Historic Elm Springs, 2357 Park Plus Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Local antique shops will also host a slew of Christmas Open Houses this weekend, including:
Bleu 32 Vintage Marketplace - 108 W. 7th St.
Accents & Antiques - Columbia Public Square
Columbia Antique Marketplace - 101 N. James M. Campbell Blvd. (The Factory at Columbia)
Frank's Old Stuff - 818 S. Main St.
Loblolly Interior Market Antiques - 810 Walker St.
Baxter's Mercantile - 808 S. Garden St.
Riverside Antiques - 901 Riverside Drive
4. Holiday Mimosa Brunch at The Rebel
Wind down the weekend with a plate full of hearty breakfast food, and maybe a cocktail or two.
The Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, will host its Holiday Mimosa Brunch starting at noon Sunday.
The menu will consist of an all-you-can-eat spread consisting of an eggnog breakfast bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, hashbrown casserole and candied bacon. There will also be egg frittatas, charcuterie boards, handmade breads and more.
Admission is $15 per person.
5. Live entertainment
The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., will host Locals Live with performances by Yonder Grove, The Wentzel Brothers Band, Buck Sixx and Karli & James starting at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 and are available at www.TheMulehouse.com.
The Deltaz will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Ella & Blaine will perform at Grinder's Switch Winery, 510 N. Garden St., starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
Stephanie Adlington will perform at Farmstead Roots Market & Cellar, 803 S. Main St., starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Annie Moses Band will perform Christmas classics at Packard Playhouse, 614 N. Main St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $22 for general admission, $30 for VIP and $12 for kids ages 4-11 and are available at www.PackardPlayhouse.com.
Stevierock will perform at The Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Barracuda: America's Heart Tribute will perform at The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 and available at www.TheMulehouse.com.
