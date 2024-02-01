Things to do in Green Bay this weekend: Family movie night, Gamblers' teddy bear toss, Michael Perry

Visitors ice skate as the sun sets, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Titletown in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

GREEN BAY - There's some special family-themed events in Green Bay this weekend if you're still looking for something to do together.

There are nighttime hikes, free movie night, free ice skating and you can even go wolf viewing in the city.

Here's some things happening in Green Bay this weekend.

Join movie night during Corps Community Night

Head to a free family movie night on Friday at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay community center, 626 Union Court. There will be dinner, activities in the gym, and a movie on the big screen with concessions available.

Dinner starts at 5:15 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m.

Luminary walk goes on Friday

The luminary walk at Baird Creek was rescheduled from last week to Friday. Walk the 1.2-mile paved trail from 5-7 p.m. Friday while it glows with over 1,000 luminaries. Walk-ins are welcome, but tickets bought ahead of time are recommended to guarantee parking.

Tickets are still available at $5 per person or $15 per family. Sign up for a spot or to volunteer for the event through the foundation's website. Parking is in the lower lot at 324 Baird Creek Road.

Let Me Be Frank Productions kicks off new year at the Meyer Theatre

Let Me Be Frank Productions starts its new season at the Meyer Theatre this weekend. To kick things off, they are reviving "2½ Belgians." The show is one of the most popular Let Me Be Frank shows.

Opening performances of the show start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $37 on Ticket Star.

Participants at Café Crawl 2023

Cozy up with the Café Crawl downtown

People can try free samples of drinks and treats at 10 cafes and shops in downtown Green Bay in the city's Café Crawl. Participants can fill up on Door County Coffee, Ghana-style brittle, and mini lemon-berry scones.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Lamers Bus Lines will provide free trolleys to pick up and drop off passengers during the event. Participating businesses include The Attic, The Daily Buzz, Grounded Café, Glas Coffeehouse, Hotel Northland, Anchor Coffee, St. Brendan's Inn, Lion's Mouth Bookstore, Captain's Walk Winery and LoCo WisCo.

There will also be live music and prizes during the event. Tickets cost $10 through Eventbrite and get you a passport for samples at each business. Once each business has been checked off in the passport, the passport can get turned in for a chance to win a gift card from one of the businesses.

A snowy owl that was cared for by Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary staff after it was found injured, is released near the shoreline on Jan. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.

Get up close with an owl at Frosty Family Fun Night at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Take the family out to Frosty Family Fun Night at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. Make some s'mores or hot chocolate at the bonfire to enjoy on a night hike, night snowshoeing, or at a lighted waterfall. Visit the nocturnal animals at the wildlife sanctuary or play some games. Meet owls, opossums, skunks, turtles, or join wolf viewing.

The event costs $10 a carload at the gate and proceeds go to the Friends of the Wildlife Sanctuary Guild and R-PAWS rehabilitation program. The event is from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Parking is at the Bay Beach Amusement Park and shuttles will take you to the sanctuary.

Call 920-391-3671 for more information.

Teddy bear toss at Green Bay Gamblers game

The Gamblers play the Capitols Saturday at the Resch Center. It's teddy bear toss night, where fans bring a new teddy bear to the game to throw on the ice when the Gamblers score their first goal. All those stuffed animals are then donated to children in local hospitals.

Tickets are still available starting at $13 for adults and $12 for kids on Ticket Star. The game is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Michael Perry, Wisconsin-based author of the bestselling books "Population: 485" and "Truck: A Love Story," will deliver the keynote talk Feb. 5 for Door County Reads as the annual program of the Door County Library system explores those two books.

An afternoon with author Michael Perry

New York Times bestselling author, Michael Perry, from Chippewa County is holding a conversation, hosted by Lion's Mouth Bookstore, at the Tarlton Theatre on Saturday. His bestselling memoirs include "Population: 485," "Truck: A Love Story," "Coop," "Visiting Tom," and "Montaigne in Barn Boots."

He'll talk about growing up on a dairy farm, putting himself through nursing school and then going into writing. He lives in rural Wisconsin.

The event is from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Tarlton Theatre, 405-409 W. Walnut St.

Family and friends gather on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Titletown's Ice Skating Rink in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Free ice skating at Titletown

People will be able to go ice skating for free at Hy-Vee Plaza at Titletown Sunday. Skate rentals will be free at Hy-Vee Plaza from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admissions close at 5 p.m.

Skaters have to sign a waiver before visiting the rink at www.titletown.com/waivers.

Benita Mathew is a health reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Things to do in Green Bay this weekend: visit by author Michael Perry