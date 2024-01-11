Things to do in Green Bay this weekend: The Wedding Show, Level Up celebration of video games

GREEN BAY - With the temperatures dropping this weekend, you might be looking for ways to stay warm. You're in luck.

Temperatures are expected to fall to single digits this weekend, with wind chills falling below zero on Sunday. An incoming storm is on track to clear out of the area before the events end Saturday afternoon. There's still plenty to do to avoid the cold this weekend, including two large annual events.

Many community partners are working to put together a celebration to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend. For newlyweds looking for some ideas, the annual wedding show is having its winter edition. There's also a few other events you can check out if you're looking for something indoors.

Here are some things going on in Green Bay this weekend.

Terrion Gonzalez, then a seventh-grader at Washington Middle School in Green Bay, performs with the school's fine arts choir Jan. 15, 2022, during the Brown County MLK Celebration on the campus of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay.

Honor Martin Luther King Jr. at Brown County's annual celebration

The 29th annual MLK celebration by Brown County will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, 2740 W. Mason St., Green Bay. This year's theme is "Bridging cultures, celebrating differences." The event will include cultural dance performances and food, a contest for K-12 to interpret the theme, and a reading of King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

A virtual option is also available. More info is at www.browncomlk.org.

The Wedding Show is at Resch Expo

The largest wedding show in the region is happening this weekend in Green Bay. The show is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon. It is the 30th year for the show and will celebrate with over 100 exhibitors, a cake dive competition on Friday, and fashion shows on Saturday.

The show is from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $13 for adults and free for ages 18 and younger. Tickets are still available through Ticket Star.

Get nostalgic with a celebration of video games at the library

Friends of the Brown County Library is partnering with the Game Trade in De Pere to put on a celebration of video games Saturday at the Central Library, 515 Pine St. The event, called Level Up, will have games from all eras — arcade games, retro games from the '80s and '90s, current multiplayer games, trivia, crafts, and even life-size Tetris. No quarters are needed to play.

Costumes and cosplay are welcome. Join other gamers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. More info can be found on the library's website.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix’s Tatum Koenig sizes up a free throw March 16 against the Niagara Purple Eagles at the Kress Center in Green Bay.

Watch the Phoenix women and men play this weekend

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball team is playing Robert Morris Colonials at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kress Events Center on campus. Tickets for the game cost $11 and can be purchased through Ticket Star.

The Phoenix men take on Cleveland State at noon Sunday at the Resch Center. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Ticket Star.

Music exploration at Mulva center

The Mulva Cultural Center, 221 S. Broadway, De Pere, is holding drop-in activities on the second Saturdays of the month. From noon-3 p.m. Saturday, the center will feature music exploration with a wide range of instruments.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Things to do in Green Bay this weekend includes The Wedding Show