Things to do in Greenville, Spartanburg and nearby this weekend

It doesn’t quite feel like summer, but it’s time to register for camp. Find out all about Upstate day camps and overnight camps in Upstate Parent’s 2024 camp guides, online – with much more – at upstateparent.com. Don’t delay – they fill up quickly!

To include your organization’s family friendly events in Upstate Parent, email chris@worthyplace.com.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey – The Greatest Show On Earth is presented Feb. 9 – 11 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. This reimagined, animal-free, immersive family entertainment experience includes an aerial and acrobatic spectacle, the Criss-Cross Trapeze, bike stunts, comedy, music and more. For details and tickets, visit bonsecoursarena.com/events/detail/ringling-bros-and-barnum-bailey.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returns Feb. 9 – 11

Great Fairy Tale Race Story Time Takeover is at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at TCMU-Greenville. The whimsical Dream Theatre from Greenville Theatre performs “The Great Fairy Tale Race.” In this show, students will meet the Brothers Grimm as they attempt to write more stories than their uppity neighbor, Mother Goose. During the show, students will learn about three of the Grimm Brother’s best stories. Students will become part of the performance, providing their own ideas to each story. They'll even have a chance to come up on stage. Included with the price of admission. Visit tcmupstate.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose is at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Hughes Main Library. Admission is free, but attendance is limited, so please pick up a free ticket at the desk. Nursery rhymes take center stage in this program for babies and toddlers ages 1 – 24 months and their grownups. Maximum of three children per adult caregiver. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org/event-series/mother-goose-on-the-loose. This program is also offered at some GCLS branch locations.

The Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” Feb. 9 – 11 at the Chapman Cultural Center. Tickets are $15 each with a 15 percent discount for groups of five or more. Most enjoyed by ages 6 and older. View content advisory and buy tickets at spartanburgyouththeatre.com/upcomingproduction or call 864-582-ARTS (2787).

Starry Nights programs are Feb. 9 at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

American Girl Valentine's Party for grades K5 – 5 is 6 – 10 p.m. Feb. 9 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The cost is $40 each. Kids start the night with drama activities for a wide range of ages and experience levels. This drop-off event includes crafts, milk and cookies (bring a snack if food allergies are a concern) and a movie. For more information and to register, visit cart.scchildrenstheatre.org/86602/86694.

Parents’ Night Out is 5 – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Kroc Greenville. Ages 12 and younger. For details and registration, visit krocgreenville.org.

Mini Makers: Tooltime Tots is at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 at TR Makers Co. Recommended for ages 2 – 5. The cost is $10. Explore the five imagination stations and participate in making an art creation that has been tailored for this topic. Each of the stations and activities helps to build on the four core goals of the Mini Makers program, which include encouraging creative play, social interactions and community building, educational development, along with developing fine and gross motor skills. This class is also a great opportunity for grown-ups to connect with their little one. For details and registration, visit trmakersco.org/product/mm-s24-k2.

Wonder Club: Fun with Frosting Cupcake Decorating is Feb. 10 at TCMU-Greenville. Young bakers will learn cupcake decorating techniques including how to pipe icing. Students will take home the Valentine-themed cupcakes they decorate. This workshop is led by Christine Wiethop, owner of Baking Sweet Scents. Register at tcmupstate.org/greenville/wonderclub.

Winter Chautauqua Performance: Pablo Picasso portrayed by Doug Mishler is presented Feb. 10 by the Greenville Chautauqua Society. Admission is free. Today’s performance is at Wade Hampton High School. Visit historycomesalive.org.

Dragons Love Parties, a workshop for grades K5 – 5 is 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The cost is $40 each. For details and registration information, visit cart.scchildrenstheatre.org/86602/86695.

Publix Market, a preschool-sized imaginative play space, is now open at TCMU-Spartanburg. For details, visit tcmupstate.org/spartanburg.

Spartanburg Publix Market

Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend, a Smithsonian traveling exhibition, is open at the Upcountry History Museum through June 16. The 2,000 square-foot exhibition features an 18-foot fiberglass model of an adult male narwhal suspended from the ceiling. The model is surrounded by banners, graphic panels, object cases, and physical and digital interactives that engage audiences of all ages in the narwhal story. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Well Walkers is offered Feb. 13, and 22 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The arena concourse will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for anyone who wants to have a temperature-controlled space to exercise. Each loop around the concourse is a quarter mile. Well Walkers is a free event with no registration or prior notice required. Free parking for participants is provided in the VIP lot at the arena, located off Church Street. For details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Things to do in Greenville, Spartanburg and nearby this weekend