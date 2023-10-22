Things That Happened Because Of The Last Writers Strike

TechCrunch

Tesla has already cornered the electric vehicle market in the U.S. Now it's calling for stricter regulations that will give it even more of an edge. The Elon Musk–owned automaker is urging the Biden administration to adopt tougher fuel economy standards than regulators have proposed, a move that is likely to irritate legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Tesla's call on regulators to double down is another way for the company to one-up its competitors.