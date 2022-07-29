Things get heated in Criminal Court

Jul. 28—Things got hot in Cumberland County Criminal Court earlier this month when Judge Gary McKenzie called the arraignment docket. Cause of the rise in temperatures was an out-of-order air conditioning unit.

As a result, attorneys quickly dispatched a 29-page docket, moving most cases to future appearance dates.

The following list of defendants had action taken in their cases:

Arraignment

—Mariano Angel Bahena, bribing a public servant, continued to Sept. 7.

—Joshua Isaac Barnard, third offense driving under the influence and second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to Sept. 7 at which time Barnard is to return to court with an attorney.

—William Keith Barnes, driving under the influence, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Barnes, continued to Sept. 19.

—Jase A Ray Bowman, driving under the influence and simple possession, continued to Sept. 9.

—Ashley Raeanne Braddam, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and two counts of simple possession, continued to Aug. 3.

—Matthew Shane Breeding, second offense driving under the influence, resisting a stop, arrest or search and simple possession, continued to Sept. 19.

—Alexander Michael Calabrese, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 7.

—Tony Charles Davenport, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Davenport and continued to Sept. 7.

—Samantha Margaret Deveraux, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and driving under the influence, allowed to enter long-term inhouse treatment and recovery through Adult and Teen Challenge as part of a three-year sentence.

—Michael Andrew Feustel, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Tiffany Sean Flynn, burglary, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Flynn and continued to Aug. 19.

—Albert Keith Griffin, possession of a detached catalytic converter, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and four counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Griffin and continued to Sept. 7.

—Jason Lee Hargis, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver and criminal impersonation, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Hargis and continued to Aug. 3.

—Amberly Nicole Hassler, possession of a detached catalytic converter and theft of property of up to $1,000, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Hassler and continued to Aug. 3.

—Jordyn Shae Howard, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a handgun by a felon, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 7.

—Robert Lee Howard IV, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of driving on a revoked license, continued to Sept. 9.

—William Michael Lance, tampering with evidence and simple posession of meth, continued to Sept. 9.

—Joe Grant Lane, driving under the influence, continued to Sept. 9.

—Jackie Lynn Martin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 7.

—Keisha Daw Martin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 9.

—Courtney Ray Maynor, burglary, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Robert Sean Newman, driving under the influence, continued to Sept. 9 at which time Newman is to return to court with an attorney.

—Timothy Allen Norris, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Norris and continued to Sept. 7.

—John Noble Patton, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Patton and continued to Sept. 7.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, forgery and forgery by uttering, continued to Sept. 7.

—Michael Joe Phillips, sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, continued to Sept. 7.

—John Collin Phipps, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Aug. 3.

—Joshua Randal Presley, burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, driving under the influence and simple possession, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Presley and continued to Aug. 3.

—Kole Austin Roberts, three counts of indecent exposure, continued to Sept. 9.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 on the deadline docket, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Roberts, continued to Sept. 9.

—Joseph David Sadula, possession of a detached catalytic converter, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, Kevin Poore appointed to represent Sadula and continued to Sept. 7.

—Jacob Daniel Simpson, domestic assault, continued to Sept. 7.

—Ashton Lanae Smith, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, criminal impersonation, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, James Hargis appointed to represent Smith and continued to Aug. 19.

—Pamela Gresham Verona, driving under the influence, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Verona with $200 fee assessed and continued to Sept. 19.

—Daniel Jerry Wright, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Sept. 19.

Deadline cases

—Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, domestic assault, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, trial postponed and cases continued to Aug. 19.

—Guillermo Eugene Francisco Jr., reckless endangerment, continued to Sept. 7.

—Chance Lee Howard, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Howard and continued to Aug. 3.

—Sherry Louise King, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 9.

—Keith Austin Morgan, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 19.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Aug. 19.

—Curtis Eugene Petrwoski, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Aug. 19.

—Michael Arzo Potter, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 19.

—Joseph Larry Raleigh, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, continued to Sept. 19.

—Michael Paul Rash, aggravated assault, continued to Sept. 19.

—Jose Luis Rodriguez, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 7.

—Joseph Randall Rolen, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 9.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, falsifying a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 9.

—Steven Michael Tompkins, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Sept. 19.

—Michael Shawn Walker, introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, continued to Sept. 9.

Motion/petition

—Paul Richard Mills, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Aug. 19.

—Ron Michael Sherrill, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, trial set for July 14 postponed; motion hearing set for Aug. 19.

—Jennifer Leann Watson, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, motion hearing set for Aug. 19.

Probation violations

—Jonathan Michael Braun, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house supervision of community corrections.

—Henry Lee Wilson, pled guilty to a probation violation and was credited with time served; released back on supervised probation.

—Chantel Marie Walker, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was returned to long-term in-house rehab.

Continued boundover

The following defendants are waiting action on cases pending before the grand jury. All were continued to Sept. 9 unless otherwise noted.

—Nathan Allen Bowman, five cases in boundover status; Jamie Rose Carter, one case, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Carter, one case; Rachel Renee Cravens, Ivy Mayberry appointed to represent Cravens, one case; Joseph Daniel Dunn, one case; Michael Andrew Feustel, one case, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing; Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, one case; Susan Elizabeth Floster, one case; Kelvin Wayne Flynn, one case; Albert Keith Griffin, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Griffin, two cases, Amberly Nicole Hassler, one case; Robin Lane Hogan, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Hogan, two cases; Chance Lee Howard, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Howard, one case; Robert Lee Howard IV, two cases; Jason Thomas Hyder, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hyder, one case continued to Aug. 3; Kristopher Lewis Iles, drug court application filed and one case continued to Aug. 3; William Michael Lance, one case; Aaron Wayne Letner, one case; Callie Scheffler Lewis, one case, dropped; Jackie Lynn martin, one case; Lekeshia Dawn Martin, five cases; Richard Thomas Miller, one case; Timothy Allen Norris, one case, dropped; Kevin Andrwe Pocyzinski, one case; Joshua Randal Presley, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Presley, two cases; Frank Henry Quince, two cases, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing; Kyle Odell Redmon, one case; Timmy Lee Roberts, one case; Joseph Randall Bolen, one case; Lisa Fay Rose, one case; Jacob Daniel Simpson, one case; Ashton Lanae Smith, six cases; Perry Byron Swafford, one case; Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, James Hargis appointed to represent Wachenheim, four cases; Michael Shawn Walker, one case; and Gregory Ryan Webb, two cases.

