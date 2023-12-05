Things to do: Here's a lineup of St. Augustine's weekend events

America's oldest city is once again chock full of special events and happenings as we celebrate the advent of Christmas and the holiday season. Here's a sampling of family-fun things to do about town!

Friday, December 8

The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center (LMCC) Holiday Soiree

The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center's Holiday Soiree fundraiser helps to preserve over 450 years of African American story through art, music, live performances, educational programs and exhibits. Hors d'oeuvres, other food and live entertainment will be on hand from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s World Changers Concert

Danny Garcia USMC (Retired)

Hosted by Daniel Garcia, USMC (Retired), and Jackie Charsagua-Garcia LtCol, USAF (Retired) to honor veterans, first responders and their families, the World Changers Concert features The Long Run, an Eagles tribute band; Karen Vaugh, Gold Star mother and author of the bestseller World Changer, written for son Aaron Vaughn, a Navy Seal that was KIA; the St. Augustine Royal Family; Grammy Award nominee Bruce Stephen Foster; the Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes and Drums; and the Florida Patriot Guard Riders, who will escort the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and the Global War on Terrorism Traveling Memorial Wall, for display at the St. Augustine Amphitheater from 2-5 p.m.

A Classic Theater - Silent Sky

Silent Sky

A Classic Theatre brings Lauren Gunderson’s play Silent Sky to the St. Johns Council Cultural Center Waterworks. Based on true events, Henrietta Swan Leavitt leaves Wisconsin to work as an astronomer at the Harvard Observatory. Once in Cambridge however, the Radcliffe College graduate learns that her role will be limited to a desk. The story blends the world of science and history with family, love and the passion of woman as she makes her way through a society determined to keep women in their place. Click here for information.

Saturday, December 9

The 12th Annual Santa Suits on the Loose 5K

St. Augustine's Suits on the Loose 5K

The popular and merriest Santa Suits on the Loose 5K begins at the 8 a.m. at the City of St. Augustine Beach's St. Johns County Ocean Pier. Runners, joggers, and walkers will don Santa suits, Santa t-shirts and a potpourri of festive gear to raise money for St. Augustine Youth Services (SAYS). Santa suits will be given to the first 100 registrants. The flat course runs through St. Augustine Beach. Proceeds awarded to SAYS help residential foster children, those with a mental health diagnosis and non-traditional families during the holiday season.

Vilano Beach Author Book Fair Extravaganza

Carol Aebersold, author of The Elf on the Shelf®: A Christmas Tradition

Vilano Beach’s Main Street will be lined with authors signing books from 3-6 p.m. Carol Aebersold, author of The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, will be at the Holiday Inn Express Breakfast Room from 6-7 p.m. signing books and reading to guests. The afternoon includes live music and Santa and Mrs. Claus on the patio at the Holiday Inn Express from 4-6 p.m. The movie Elf will be shown at the Vilano Main Street Diner at the Holiday Inn Express at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite comfortable jammies and bring beach chairs and blankets.

City of St. Augustine Beach Holiday Market

St. Augustine Beach Police Department K9 Kilo

The annual Holiday Market takes place between 3-7 p.m. at the St. Augustine Beach Pier Park. Local vendors and artists will be sharing their artistic wares the likes of jewelry, art, pottery, etc. The St. Augustine Beach Police Department (SABD) and K9 Kilo will also be on site featuring Kilo’s Presents for Pets 2023 collecting food, treats and toys for local shelter animals in St. Johns County. All presents will be delivered on Christmas day by SABPD and K9 Kilo.

St. Augustine’s Castillo de San Marcos National Monument hosts a holiday open house

Holiday Open House at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

The annual Castillo de San Marcos National Monument Holiday Open House runs from 6-8 p.m. Kicking off with cannons firing, the free event offers an after-dark viewing of the Fort’s history with soldiers, sailors, marines, and civilians who served within the Castillo’s walls. For more information visit www.nps.gov/casa.

42nd Annual Regatta of Lights

Boat Regatta

Organized by the St. Augustine Yacht Club, the Regatta of Lights kicks off at 6:00 p.m. A colorful array of festively decorated sail, power, shrimp and paddle boats, trawlers, even yachts of all shapes and sizes, will parade along the St. Augustine’s downtown bayfront between the Bridge of Lions and the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. Guests can enjoy the spectacular dazzle from the bayfront’s seawall as well as the bay’s eastern shore.

The U.S. Marine Corps Big Band Jazz Ensemble

The Gazebo

Guests will enjoy holiday and jazz music performed by the 2nd Marine Division Band, at the Gazebo located at the Plaza de la Constitution from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Under the direction of Officer-in-Charge CWO3 Mark Pellon, the Division’s Own is one of 10 field military bands – who also serve as combat-ready Marines – operated by the United States Marine Corps. Hosted by Daniel Garcia, USMC (Retired), Jackie Charsagua-Garcia LtCol, USAF (Retired) and the Veterans Council of St. Johns County, guests are asked to bring their own chairs.

Sunday, December 10

Kidz Entrepreneur Holiday Market at Tringali Barn

Kidz Vendor Market Tringali Barn

The Kidz Entrepreneur Holiday Market takes place from noon-4 p.m. at St. Augustine’s Tringali Barn located at 7310 US 1 South. Over 45 youth vendors, ages 4-17, will be selling a variety of handmade holiday gifts including art, jewelry, dog treats, candles, and sweets. Santa Claus and his elves will be on site sharing cookies. Guests are asked to bring cash as these young entrepreneurs are not capable of accepting digital payments.

Organized by Tyrone Bennett of We Feed Inc., and owner/chef of St. Augustine’s Heart & Soul Food Truck, the event also includes pictures with Santa Claus; a holiday cooking demonstration by Chef Chip Richard of Cap’s on the Water; the St. Augustine Ballet performing a scene from The Nutcracker Ballet; bouncy houses; face painting; and a visit by St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick. Bennett described the market as a community event designed to gather young entrepreneurs and encourage them to be innovative and creative.

“We’ll have bakers, pink sauce makers, lemonade, make-up and candy makers,” he said. “We must push our youth to be creatives and bring out the best in them.”

Ben Bailey performs at St. Augustine’s Café Eleven

Ben Bailey

Daytime Emmy Award winning actor, comedian and host of Cash Cab Ben Bailey will perform at Café Eleven from 8-10 p.m.

"St Augustine fans are so excited, we’ve added a second show,” said Bailey. “Fans of Cash Cab will get to see my first passion, stand-up of brand-new material, part of my new special dropping in 2024."

Click here for more information.

December 13

Christmas with Cops and Claus

Cops and Claus City of St. Augustine Beach Police Department

Hosted by the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, (SABPD) the free family event features, arts and crafts, photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, a Christmas movie with popcorn facepainting, fire truck goods and more from 5:30-7 p.m. at the St. Augustine Beach Police Department located at 2300 A1A South St. Augustine. According to the SABD website, the objective of Christmas with Cops and Claus is to foster police/community relationships while presenting a positive image of the SABPD to children along with providing a safe and welcoming environment for families and children as they visit Santa Claus.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Things to do: Here's a lineup of St. Augustine's weekend events