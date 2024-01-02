Things to do this January

CHILLICOTHE — A new year often means new goals and new beginnings. For those looking to get an active start to the new year, Chillicothe has plenty to offer.

Community Workshops

The community is often invited to the Chillicothe branch of Ohio University to participate in community education workshops. These workshops come in a variety of costs and topics, this month the community is invited to learn about making resolutions and setting goals, how to meal prep and how sugar impacts the body.

Those interested in attending the various workshops can register, and see more upcoming workshops, online.

Library Events

The Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library offers tons of events every month for a variety of age groups including arts and crafts, book clubs and classes. This month visitors can enjoy a Bluey Jamnoree, a Paint Night, a European Taste Test and much more. Library lovers can also look forward to The Bee making various stops in the county during the entire month of January.

Performances

The Majestic Theatre is the perfect place to go this month if you are looking to enjoy great performances by musicians. In January the theatre will be hosting Murphy & Jimmy Clepper and The Lonely Ones this month with more performances to come throughout the year.

Tickets for upcoming performances are available online.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Things to do this month in the area