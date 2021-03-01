Things to Know: States ease restrictions despite warnings

  • An employee with the McKesson Corporation packs a box of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler for shipping from their facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
  • Employees with the McKesson Corporation scan a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while filling an order at their shipping facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
1 / 2

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Vaccine

An employee with the McKesson Corporation packs a box of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler for shipping from their facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
The Associated Press
·2 min read

Here's what's happening Monday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY:

— With the U.S. vaccination drive picking up speed and a third vaccine on the way, states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over and that moving too quickly could prolong the misery.

— Senate Democrats are considering reshaping parts of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by the House. As they do so, party leaders who are hoping to salvage a minimum wage increase have abandoned one proposal aimed at pressuring big companies to boost workers’ pay.

— California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public school children back in classrooms by the end of March. Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could receive up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

THE NUMBERS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. declined over the past two weeks, going from 90,946.7 on Feb. 14 to 67,364.9 on Sunday. In the U.S., 15.3% of the population had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 7.7% have completed their vaccination.

QUOTABLE: “This is exactly what we fought for. This is the moment that we knew would be possible and important in the lives of our young people. ... That’s why this giving parents an option to come back in-person for their students was so important.” - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as thousands of Chicago Public Schools students returned to school Monday morning. It's the largest wave of students to go back to the classroom there after almost a year of remote learning.

ICYMI: Massive fraud in the nation’s unemployment system is raising alarms even as President Joe Biden and Congress prepare to pour hundreds of billions of dollars into expanded benefits. A government watchdog agency says that as of December, nearly two dozen states had not started using a key system to block fraud.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms

    California’s public schools could tap into $6.6 billion from the Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s legislative leaders. California, the most populous state, has 1,037 public school districts, more than 6.1 million students and about 319,000 teachers. Most public school classes have not been held in-person since March of last year because of the coronavirus.

  • Newsom, legislators strike deal to reopen California schools with $2 billion in incentives for campuses

    The plan, sources said, offers incentives to districts that offer in-person instruction in counties with fewer than 25 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

  • U.N. says disappointing $1.7 billion pledged for Yemen, impossible to avert famine

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a "disappointing" $1.7 billion had been pledged by countries on Monday for humanitarian aid in Yemen - less than half the $3.85 billion the world body was seeking for 2021 to avert a large-scale famine. Childhood in Yemen is a special kind of hell. Some 16 million Yemenis - more than half the population of the Arabian Peninsula country - are going hungry, the United Nations says.

  • Brazil's health secretaries urge for lockdown as virus soars

    SAO PAULO — Brazilian state health secretaries are urging nationwide lockdowns and curfews because hospitals are running short of intensive-care unit beds as COVID-19 claims more than 1,000 lives each day in the country. “The return of the pandemic in several states is making their private and their public assistance networks collapse and has brought imminent risk of spreading it to all regions of Brazil,” Brazil’s National Council of Health Secretaries said in an open letter published Monday, adding that the nation is experiencing its worst moment since the pandemic began. Last week was Brazil’s deadliest since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8,244 deaths from the virus.

  • Biden urges workers to 'make your voice heard' as Amazon employees vote on union

    President Joe Biden defended workers' rights to form unions and warned against intimidation of workers in a video posted on Twitter on Sunday night, as Amazon.com Inc employees in Alabama vote on whether to unionize. Biden didn't mention Amazon, but specifically referenced "workers in Alabama" in the video and a tweet introducing it. "Unions lift up workers, both union and non-union, but especially Black and Brown workers," Biden said in the video.

  • USDA puts brakes on land transfer for Arizona copper mine

    The Biden administration is pulling back an environmental review that cleared the way for a parcel of federal land that Apaches consider sacred to be turned over for a massive copper mining operation in eastern Arizona. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that it likely will take several months to further consult with Native American tribes and others about their concerns over Oak Flat and determine whether the environmental review fully complies with the law. The agency cited President Joe Biden's recent memo on strengthening relationships with tribal nations, and regularly consulting with them in a meaningful way.

  • COVID vaccines save lives. Get one even if your own life isn't back to normal overnight.

    If we still have to mask and distance after the shots, why take them? Because they stop severe COVID infections that lead to hospitalization and death.

  • CDC director warns U.S. is at risk of losing 'hard-earned ground' gained in the pandemic

    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning states against rolling back COVID-19 restrictions as she expresses concern about a possible fourth surge of cases. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky during a COVID-19 briefing on Monday said she's "deeply concerned about a potential shift in the trajectory of the pandemic," noting that data suggests recent declines in daily coronavirus cases have "leveled off at a very high number" and "appear to be stalling" at about 70,000 a day. With this in mind, Walensky said she's "really worried" about states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions, especially given the spread of coronavirus variants, and she warned that "now is not the time" to do so. "We cannot be resigned to 70,000 cases a day, 2,000 daily deaths," she said. "Please hear me clearly: at this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained. These variants are a very real threat to our people and our progress." Walensky added that "we have the ability to stop a potential fourth surge of cases" by continuing to follow public health guidelines. Her comments come after President Biden during an event last week warned Americans that even as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out throughout the country, new cases could potentially start to rise again. "While COVID-19 vaccinations are up, COVID cases and hospitalizations are coming down," Biden said. "But I need to be honest with you: cases and hospitalizations could go back up with new variants as they emerge. So I want to make something really very clear: this is not a time to relax." “We have the ability to stop a potential fourth surge of cases in this country.” — CDC Director Rochelle Walensky pic.twitter.com/uVWtMBgLJn — The Recount (@therecount) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump still has the Republican Party by the throatGOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventure

  • Argentina to IMF: no rush to strike new deal

    Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said on Monday that he did not want to rush into a new deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), amid broader concerns that a previously set May date to reach an agreement will be missed. Fernandez, addressing the country's Congress, said that Argentina would also launch judicial action to investigate the former administration's agreement with the Fund, which he has previously criticized for exacerbating debt levels. "We will continue our negotiations with full focus and with the firmness we have always shown, we do not want to rush," Fernandez said, adding that the government's focus was to revive economic growth hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Hong Kong residents buy up UK properties ahead of expected immigration surge

    Hong Kong residents bought four times as many luxury London properties in the previous year amid an expected immigration surge. Property buyers from Hong Kong purchased 8 per cent of homes sold in London's wealthiest areas in 2020, according to a report by Hamptons International - four times 2019’s figure. And they became the joint second most common buyer nationality in Prime Central London, tied with Middle Eastern buyers and behind those from the EU, the estate agent said. The trend comes as the Government’s new visa pathway for Hong Kong residents opened in January, following China’s tightening of national security laws. Hong Kong’s British National (Overseas) passport holders can now apply for a special visa giving them the right to work and study in the UK for up to five years, after which they will be able to apply for settlement, and seek citizenship after a further year. “The bespoke new Hong Kong BN(O) Visa route recognises our historic and moral commitment to BN(O) status holders in Hong Kong, giving them the option to live in the UK if they decide that is an appropriate choice for them,” the Home Office said. Around 2.9 million Hong Kong residents currently hold BNO status, with a further estimated 2.3 million eligible dependants. The Home Office predicts more than 300,000 BNO status holders will come to the UK over the next five years. James Dempsey, Sales Director at BuyAssociation, said they have seen a “big upturn” in property investors from Hong Kong in the UK market. “Compared to the past five, six years, our Hong Kong office has grown significantly in transactions over the past year,” Mr Dempsey told The Telegraph. “It's not just the city centres, it's branched out as well,” he added, with locations such as Birmingham and south Manchester also of key interest to buyers. One estate agent in south Manchester told Mr Dempsey that six in 10 viewings they are holding are with Hong Kong buyers, with residents expressing interest in local schools and Ofsted reports. Typically the Hong Kong market dips after Christmas, Mr Dempsey said, but this was not the case this January and interest remained level as the new visa programme came into force. “Ultimately, I think we'll see a continued increase over the next six to 12 months and certainly as the BNO arrangements progress,” he added.

  • Nuance Communications Meets 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark

    Nuance Communications shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 81.

  • Johnson & Johnson begins shipping single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

    The new single-dose vaccine began shipping out Monday morning after the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the shot. It is the third COVID-19 vaccine to become available in the United States. CBS News' Debra Alfarone joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.

  • Thousands of doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine coming to Mecklenburg this week

    NC’s Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it expects more than 80,000 doses of the newly authorized vaccine to arrive in the state beginning Wednesday

  • Mall Values Plunge 60% After Reappraisals Triggered by Bad Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. mall values plunged an average 60% after appraisals in 2020, a sign of more pain to come for retail properties even as the economy emerges from pandemic-enforced lockdowns.About $4 billion in value was erased from 118 retail-anchored properties with commercial mortgage-backed securities debt after reappraisals triggered by payment delinquencies, defaults or foreclosures, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.That average drop -- which reflects the change in value since the debt was originated years ago -- may underestimate losses when the properties come up for sale because so much retail real estate is in distress. And few buyers are willing to take risks on aging shopping centers as e-commerce continues to grab market share.“It’s an eye-popping decline,” Gwen Roush, an analyst with DBRS Morningstar rating service who tracks commercial real estate, said in an interview. “When we’re forecasting a loss on these malls, we’re even further haircutting that value.”The biggest owners, such as Simon Property Group Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Starwood Capital Group, have started to triage properties, walking away from money-losers while reinvesting in viable locations.Hard-hit centers were already decimated by department store bankruptcies and high vacancy rates, before Covid-19 accelerated Americans’ taste for online shopping. Vaccines and herd immunity are unlikely to lure visitors back to deserted gallerias perfumed with Cinnabon bakery treats.Quality GapOnly about half of the 1,100 U.S. indoor malls have a good chance of survival, according to Floris van Dijkum, a real estate analyst with Compass Point Research & Trading. The strong will get stronger while the weakest face abandonment, he said.“There’s a huge bifurcation between good and bad quality,” van Dijkum said. “By value, 80% is in the top 300 malls.”Simon, the country’s largest mall owner, is working with loan managers to restructure debt on underperforming centers or hand back the keys.“Hope to make deals in some,” Chief Executive Officer David Simon said on the company’s latest earnings call. “If not, then they will no longer be part of our portfolio and we wish that new owner the best of luck.”Outside Atlanta, Simon’s Town Center at Cobb, once appraised at $322 million, received no bids at a courthouse foreclosure auction in February, according to a local news report. The company’s Montgomery Mall, near Philadelphia, was appraised at $61 million last year, a 69% drop from its 2014 value.For the few malls that sold, prices were down just 1.8% in January from a year earlier, data from Real Capital Analytics Inc. show. That’s because most of what traded was high-quality, according to Jim Costello, senior vice president at the research firm.Awaiting RecoverySome mall sellers are waiting for the economy to recover before unloading properties, hoping for higher prices.Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, owner of 37 U.S. shopping centers, said in its fourth-quarter earnings statement that it’s looking to 2022 to “significantly reduce our financial exposure to the U.S. when the investment market reopens.”For many lower-end centers, the value is the land minus the cost of demolition, according to Costello.“The orange tile and brown carpeting is just going to be torn down and plowed under and eventually trade at a price someone can build something else there,” he said.Several mall operators have sought to escape their debt burdens while vacancies rise and tenants withhold rents. Washington Prime Group Inc. skipped a February interest payment and hired restructuring advisers. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and CBL & Associates Properties Inc. filed for bankruptcy last year.Debt management on about 17% of retail properties with CMBS loans has been transferred to workout specialists because of delinquencies or other financial issues, second only to hospitality properties, with 24.5% in special servicing, data from Trepp show.Rating services have downgraded hundreds of bond tranches, many of them on mall debt, as concern rises that investors won’t get repaid, according to Roy Chun, senior managing director at Kroll Bond Rating Agency. It’s only a matter of time before the money stops flowing, he said.“It’s the sixth or seventh inning of a game,” Chun said. “But you already know the winner and the loser.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Most Sought-After Airbnb Amenities Right Now (So You Know Before You Start Your Own)

    Blame it on low mortgage rates giving people the urge to buy, buy, buy. Or the chance to work from anywhere (or simply escape our own four walls). Or some combination of the above, mixed with the desire to earn...

  • All the Looks From the 2021 Golden Globes' (Virtual) Red Carpet

    The stars still get their fashion moments, even if this year's show looks a little different. From ELLE

  • All about ramyeon, the Korean comfort food that’s more than just a trend

    Over the last year, I can say with a clear conscience that I never once hoarded toilet paper. But I did stockpile instant Korean noodles, with no thought or care for those who might go without.

  • Scientists are voicing support for a former Trader Joe's employee who says he was fired for asking for better COVID-19 protections

    After a worker was fired, scientists showed support for his "science-based request" that Trader Joe's take more stringent coronavirus precautions.

  • Biden administration may let families separated at Mexican border reunite in US

    DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday the Biden administration will "explore lawful pathways" for families who reunite here to remain in U.S.

  • 5 daily servings of fruits and vegetables can help you live longer, study finds

    People who had five servings a day had a 13 percent lower risk of death overall, a 12 percent lower risk of death from heart disease, a 10 percent lower risk of death from cancer, and a 35 percent lower risk of death from respiratory disease.