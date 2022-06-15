Things look good for the job market now; will trend continue for municipalities?

The Etowah County Courthouse looks far different than it did in the 1960s when Civil Rights demonstrations occurred there.

After more than two years of navigating a job market through COVID-19, the struggles of the job market seem to be on an upward swing, with the United States, Alabama and Gadsden reporting their lowest unemployment rates since February 2020.

As of May 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country reported an unemployment rate of 3.6%, adding nearly 400,000 jobs to the workforce within the previous month.

As for the state, Alabama came in at a 2.8% unemployment rate and Gadsden at 2.5% as of April 2022. The Alabama Department of Labor reported those numbers as a "new record low unemployment rate" for the state.

“April’s rate represents 63,208 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 65,441 in March and 81,599 in April 2021,” it said in a news release. “Additionally, 2,213,189 people were counted as employed, also a new record high, up from 2,204,911 in March, and up 43,594 from April 2021. The civilian labor force increased by 25,203 over-the-year to 2,276,397.”

Even local government entities such as Etowah County are reporting that making new hires and retaining their current employees has been much easier than ever before.

“Our most significant challenge has been with the detention center within the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, but our overall retention has been strong,” said Jeff Little, the county’s personnel director. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve really been down on our detention deputies, but because of ICE closing out of the operation here, we have reached a steady state of the vacancies we have, so we’re not struggling with that for now.”

Consistently, government jobs have had the lowest exit rate across the past year, only 1.1% as of April 2022, according to BLS. This is the same percentage seen for local and state government jobs when the numbers are broken down, with only 0.8% of those leaving their government positions on the federal level.

Little attributes this high retention rate to the benefit packages government jobs offer, especially the one used by the county.

“Our benefit package may be a high price, with 7.5% of a county employee’s pay going towards their package or 8.5% if they are an APOST Certified law enforcement officer, but it includes a strong vacation, sick leave and PTO benefit that has a defined retirement plan,” he said. “But a lot of our employees just genuinely love, or at the very least strongly appreciate, what they do.”

However, while things are looking good now, the question remains: How long will this positive trend last?

One factor that can potentially cause the job market to go back on the downward trend is inflation.

Even though hourly wages have increased in the United States by 5.7% over the past year, the cost of living has climbed much higher, as typical prices for items has increased by 7.9% and continues to outpace the hourly wage rate.

Little believes this could cause problems for the county in the future, especially when it comes to its detention deputies and equipment operators in the road department.

“Our engineering and roads department equipment operators require a CDL to receive the job and we’ve been unable to compete strictly based on pay,” he said. “We recognized that the stronger the economy, the more difficult it will be to attract equipment operators and correction officers for the sheriff’s office.”

He added that the challenges that could come with inflation are based mostly on a need by need basis within the county, citing the needs of the individual as the biggest reason for people leaving government work.

“Things change in or within individual’s lives all the time: they move or their priorities shift and can change based on a number of factors,” Little said. “And if those factors includes getting a higher pay somewhere else, then that’s the move they need to make for themselves.”

Little believes specific positions, such as detention deputies, will be the ones most affected by the potential challenges with inflation, as the starting base pay could possibly be less than other municipalities.

“We are able to maintain that competitiveness, though, as we are able to offer additional ‘add pay’ based on years of experience and specialty unit participation,” he said.

Overall, though, Little believes the county’s growth will be the biggest factor in maintaining its current job market.

“I would like to see the county continue to grow, which will generate tax revenue to help the county to be better enabled to increase wages,” he said.

Little also wants to implement further coaching and development for supervisors and leaders “at all levels” of county employment.

“I’m interested in facilitating the implementation of ‘stay conversations’ that are similar to exit interviews with those currently actively employed by us,” he said. “This will allow us to learn the good, bad and ugly from the employee’s perspective, so leaders can focus on maintaining and improving what works and eliminate what does not.”

