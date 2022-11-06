Things Look Grim For Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) After Today's Downgrade

Market forces rained on the parade of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the eight analysts covering Maravai LifeSciences Holdings provided consensus estimates of US$436m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 52% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to tumble 75% to US$0.45 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$579m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.78 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 26% to US$25.56. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Maravai LifeSciences Holdings analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 44% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 54% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.0% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Maravai LifeSciences Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

