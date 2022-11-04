Things Look Grim For Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) After Today's Downgrade

Today is shaping up negative for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Semler Scientific's dual analysts is for revenues of US$64m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a meaningful 17% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plummet 25% to US$1.43 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$71m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.60 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Semler Scientific's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Check out our latest analysis for Semler Scientific

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 12% to US$55.00. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Semler Scientific analyst has a price target of US$65.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Semler Scientific's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 13% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 28% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.6% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Semler Scientific is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here