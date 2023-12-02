'Things really changed': Former Arizona Supreme Court justice hails friend Sandra Day O'Connor

Ruth McGregor was driving to her law office when she flipped on the radio.

It was 1981, and President Ronald Reagan was in the middle of an announcement about his first pick for the U.S. Supreme Court.

McGregor knew this day was coming. The wife of her law partner, John O'Connor, had been interviewed by Reagan in Washington D.C.

But Sandra Day O'Connor had discounted her chances of getting a high court appointment and tamped down the expectations of her supporters. It shocked McGregor to hear O'Connor's name as the news brief ended.

“I just burst into tears," McGregor recalled Friday. "I was was sobbing. I had to pull my car over.“

The tears were happiness for her friend, pride for Arizona, and joy for high-level national recognition for women.

"Things really changed for the Supreme Court, and especially for women in the law," McGregor said Friday when news of O'Connor's death broke. "It really impacted thousands of women, not just in law, but in other fields as well. It’s hard to recapture the excitement of that moment."

Four decades later, with four women currently sitting on the nine-member U.S. Supreme Court, O'Connor's achievement doesn't seem so extraordinary.

But it was a game-changer in 1981, McGregor said. Law schools and courts of appeals judges looking for clerks started to be more attuned to women applicants, she said.

An icon to women for years: Sandra Day O'Connor upset the left and right, but remained the adult in the middle

“It just changed the attitude of people to find women to fill those jobs," McGregor said, although she added it took time to have widespread effect.

McGregor said she often shared her reaction with other women and found they also greeted Reagan's announcement with tears.

"They all talked about the excitement they felt and the validation they felt," she said.

Things moved quickly after the nomination. O'Connor tapped McGregor to be one of her law clerks, spiriting her away from her post at the law firm of Fennemore Craig to Washington D.C.

The experience was transformative. She called O'Connor a demanding, but fair, supervisor who emphasized work-life balance long before the concept became widely recognized.

O'Connor made sure her clerks got away from the office and work. McGregor recalled O'Connor organized excursions to see the latest exhibit at the National Gallery of Art, and urged them to get outside on hikes or to enjoy D.C.'s cherry blossoms.

'It's in our blood': Brother of Sandra Day O'Connor said she wanted her ashes scattered on Lazy B Ranch

After O'Connor's first Supreme Court term, McGregor returned to Arizona and resumed her law career. But in 1989, then-Gov. Rose Mofford appointed her to the state Court of Appeals. McGregor found she loved appellate work, something that was new after a career of representing clients. She served two years as the court's chief judge.

When she applied for a vacancy on the Arizona Supreme Court, her former boss was quick to speak up.

"She called Gov. Hull for me," McGregor said, referring to then-Gov. Jane Hull.

It was a big break for McGregor, and a big step for Hull. The governor was a Republican, but her first high court appointment was of a Democrat.

McGregor went on to serve 11 years on the high court, including serving as chief justice from 2005 to 2009.

As judges, the two women worked together on projects dealing with the rule of law and civic involvement.

“We were just so fortunate to have her," McGregor said.

