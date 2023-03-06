Things go ‘round and round’: Two unlikely sources help police close in on Staunton predator

The woman didn’t like her husband being out late. When he did come home, he smelled of booze or reefer. She had a feeling what he’d been up to. And here they were, with a 9-month-old baby to take care of.

By late summer she’d started to take notice of the reports of Staunton rapes by an intruder.

Nursing her baby one late night, alone again, she thought it odd that her husband had been gone each of the nights a white woman was raped in the city.

It stuck with her. She mentioned it to a female friend who already knew of her husband’s night-time wanderings. The friend reminded her that he’d been out a lot of nights besides those, too. But it was enough for her to mention it to another friend.

Somewhere along the line, an unnamed informant brought it to the police.

The task force had been doing more than interviewing psychics. They’d checked out more than a dozen persons of interest in the six weeks since Darrel Stilwell had arrived.

They ramped up their patrols and plainclothes presence, watching pedestrian traffic in the stocking mask rapist’s strike zone. They accepted the offer of a citizen group of CB enthusiasts called “React,” who volunteered to park in strategic locations and monitor foot traffic as part of the night-time stakeouts.

One of those locations just happened to be outside the apartment building diagonally across East Beverley Street from The Dixie movie house. It was a direct nod to the psychic’s strong impression of having seen a theater marquee when she was in the mind of the rapist walking home after the July attack.

They’d responded to all tips, some less believable and some plain outrageous.

Investigators were very interested when a tipster pointed to the woman who suspected her husband of being the rapist. The notion of a husband and father being a serial offender itself was not outrageous. A year earlier, John Wayne Gacy had been arrested and confessed to one of the country’s most notorious killing sprees. Later, both the Golden State Killer and the BTK killer turned out to be married men with families, seemingly above suspicion for their decades-long rampages.

And this suspect had a reputation for being out of the house late at night.

In this instance, two members of the task force paid a visit to the husband who was gone in the nighttime. Others quietly interviewed his work associates and friends.

He let them into his home and agreed to speak with them in front of his wife, who was rocking their baby to sleep. In a tactic typical of questioning potential suspects, the investigators asked him what he knew about the rapes, and how.

This seemingly benign way of opening the conversation worked in two ways: it put the person of interest in a position of an advisor, gave them a certain authority and leeway to talk about their theories of how the rapist was operating.

And if the police heard any detail that wasn’t part of the local newspaper’s reporting, they’d gently lead the person on. How did he know that? Who had he heard it from? When? Despite what appeared to be a somewhat craftless approach, they could often quickly determine if a person was worth worrying about or just the object of another misguided tipster.

The man took in these questions with some humor, fully aware of what was happening. He’d already been stopped by one member of the task force after he’d been seen walking on the street late at night just as a local jewelry store’s alarm went off. He was not charged with anything that night. His palm print was checked against the print left at the North New Street rape scene and was not a match. Investigators appeared satisfied that he was not the stocking mask rapist. As they prepared to leave, the wife told them, “Well he knows who the rapist is! Ask him!”

The man replied that he didn’t have any idea who the rapist was.

“He won’t tell me, either!” the woman said, laughing. “What made you think he’d tell you?”

Other leads were strong enough to quietly bring an individual in for questioning. The task force kept this information tightly controlled. They needed to be chasing down all leads, but they didn’t need to appear to be arresting every Black male seen in the rapist’s territory.

One was a man that patrolman Logan Kerr had observed sitting in a car and watching white women as they passed by. Kerr approached him and they talked on the street. Eventually they continued the conversation at the police department and the man agreed to a polygraph test, which he passed.

In his final report Stilwell described most of these persons of interest as “polite” and “cooperative.” But Black men were tired of being eyed suspiciously by white people everywhere they went. At least three submitted to polygraph tests. In one of those cases, the test was considered “inconclusive,” but Special Agent C.O. Rhodenizer, who administered the test, advised Stilwell that he did not think the subject was involved in any of the rapes or break-ins.

They went back to the victims for additional statements. They even considered using hypnosis on one of the victims. Two of the women told investigators that the rapist had a slight limp; psychic Noreen Renier had said the rapist had suffered some kind of leg injury and they would find a scar on his leg or knee.

Renier had correctly noted that the rapist had apologized to his victims. In one case, the victim noticed a softening of his voice after he got what he wanted, and in the last two rapes the stocking mask rapist had asked to see them again, saying in one case he thought he was “falling in love” with her.

Stilwell was a man of faith and family. Over his career he’d learned to leave his work at the office and come home with a clear head so he could focus on being a husband and father. He had no pity for criminals and yet he tried to keep in mind, “There but for the grace of God go I” when he felt himself becoming judgmental. His cases involved some of the most disturbing deeds people can do to one another. He wanted justice for the women who’d been attacked.

Yet one of the most disturbing things about this case was the psychic.

She made him uncomfortable, and on the one occasion where he met her she seemed to become aware of his discomfort almost before he did. And while some of what she said was eerily accurate, it was also frustrating. It wasn’t evidence, it couldn’t be used in court, and where she was right it bothered him far more than the incorrect predictions another psychic had sent unsolicited to a police officer.

Stilwell had no doubt that more of her impressions might turn out to be accurate. He also knew they weren’t helping him catch this predator.

He grimly thought that it would take more old-fashioned police work, and probably the luck of being in the right place at the right time, to catch this criminal.

*

The city experienced a brief warming the weekend before Christmas. It appeared to be enough to wake a predator from hibernation.

On Thursday, Dec. 20, an apartment on Kalorama Street was entered through an unlocked bathroom window in the rear of the building about 10 p.m. The intruder tore the curtain as he climbed down into the tub, leaving indistinct muddy footprints in the bathroom and on the carpet. He walked past the fish swimming in the aquarium that gave the apartment its sole source of light, and knelt by the Christmas tree.

He unwrapped a few of the presents beneath the tree; he tore the wrapping from a present to find an expensive-looking buck knife. Its blade dwarfed the pocket knife he was carrying.

Days before Christmas, 1979, the stocking mask rapist broke into a home, opening presents beneath a Christmas tree by the light of the fish tank. He was interrupted by a man coming home and escaped out the bathroom window. News Leader re-creation.

Someone opened the front door.

A man entered, arms laden with packages from a shopping trip. He put them down and turned to head back out, then stopped as he heard an “unusual” noise. He froze, eyes scanning the room. The only movement came from the fish in the aquarium. After a moment, he chalked the sound up to one of his wife’s cats, and left.

Ten minutes later he returned with his wife, who noticed the unwrapped presents. The buck knife lay on the floor, still sealed behind its plastic packaging, reflecting lights from the Christmas tree. The couple tracked muddy prints to the tub and the open window, and called police.

They could not determine if anything had been stolen in their absence. It appeared the intruder had also gone through the wife’s jewelry box.

*

Just days before Christmas, on the longest night of the year, a figure stood in the dark backyard of a house on North Coalter Street. He was supremely confident in his abilities. He’d been playing this game for a while now.

It was only 7 p.m. on Dec. 22, but winter’s darkness came before dinner these days, and he’d found new places to lurk unseen as people passed by.

He was dressed for the cold, but also for stealth. He was probably no taller than four feet, even in his winter boots. His game of choice was “spy,” which he frequently played with his friends.

He stiffened as he heard footsteps coming up the driveway. The boy hadn’t expected anyone else to be in the yard, and slid further into the shadows to see who it was. It wasn’t one of his friends. It was a man, standing close to the house and looking in a window at his mother.

The Black stranger was dressed in a green jacket and a winter hat that looked to the boy like a cowboy hat, though it was likely a simple knit cap.

Spy instincts kicked in, and he tailed the man as he began moving. Around the house they went, the man with a green jacket and the spy shadowing him from the dark edges of the yard.

The man slowly made a circuit of the entire house, pausing to look through each of the windows. The boy followed him quietly, and when they’d come back around to the driveway he watched the man walk up the front steps to the porch, crouch and look in the windows.

Suddenly seeing a man inside, the stranger backed away from the house and walked briskly down the driveway. He turned to the left and headed south on North Coalter Street.

The young spy went inside and told his mother what he’d seen. She called the police.

Patrolman Logan Kerr and Patrolwoman Dolores Coogan, one of the only female officers on the force, were driving toward the house when they saw a young Black man in a green jacket and knit cap walking down the street.

They caught up with the man as he was about to step into what was called Library Alley. The city was stitched together with such alleys, dirt or grassy or half-paved single-lanes. They were poorly lit off-street paths for homeowners to access the backs of their houses.

It was also a perfect haunt for a person to gain access to backyards and peer through windows. If the officers had driven past even half a minute later, the man would have been lost in the darkness of the alley.

The apartment building at the corner of Market and Beverley streets in Staunton, Va. where the stocking mask rapist lived in 1979. News Leader re-creation image.

The man denied having been near the North Coalter Street address, carefully detailing his movements to and from his apartment that night. However, 39-year-old Betty Ralston, a mother of two and a React volunteer, had been sitting in a car outside the same apartment building — diagonally across the street from a movie theater — all evening and had not seen any Black men wearing a green jacket come in or out at those times. It made the man's story about his evening's activities seem fictional.

Kerr put the man in the back seat of his car and they drove back up North Coalter Street, where the boy who'd been playing outside late identified him as the man he’d seen peeking in his family’s windows.

At the house of one of the victims of the stocking mask rapist, psychic Noreen Renier had drawn circles on a notebook while in a semi-trance. She told detectives that the rapist drove something that went "round and round," though she had no idea what that meant. When the man who eventually confessed to the crime spree was arrested, it was discovered he drove a cement mixer. News Leader re-creation.

The officers arrested the man in the green jacket on a simple misdemeanor charge of window peeping. Kerr thought he recognized the young man; back at the station, he figured out where from.

The police asked him about a reported break-in at a duplex six days earlier at 31 S. Coalter St., just a block down from Library Alley.

In both cases, the man in the green jacket said he was not trying to break in but to see if a person he recognized was there who’d sold him marijuana once. Kerr had seen him walking on North Coalter as he drove to the address of the break-in that evening.

A second charge was added. Unable to post the $500 bail, the man was in jail for at least a night.

Patrolman Kerr had almost certainly seen the man before, even before the December break-ins, riding high in the cab of an M&M Construction cement mixer truck, whose mixing element was constantly in circular motion, going round and round.

His name was James Bruce Robinson.

The special agent had gotten his lucky break, thanks to a child spy and a citizen stake-out based on a psychic’s suggestion. He suspected that luck wouldn’t keep the stocking mask rapist in jail for long.

— Jeff Schwaner is a journalist at The News Leader in Staunton and a storytelling and watchdog coach in the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at jschwaner@newsleader.com.

NEXT UP IN 'THE STOCKING MASK'

Someone told a member of the parole system that his cousin liked to smoke grass and break into people's homes at night.

The cousin's most recent convictions were of breaking into two houses in Salem, Virginia — ones with women inside. “This subject has lived in several cities in this state and it appears that each time, he has had some trouble with the law and in the respect that it has to do with going into other people’s houses," read an officer's report.

Another relative had noticed this new subject bringing things into their apartment that he claimed people had given him. Other acquisitions seemed odd. Where was Jimmy getting money for this stereo equipment? Why was he interested in a random alarm clock?

Each new finding by police represented another item on a long checklist of investigative tasks. But once they probed further, the case that had been gripping Staunton for all of 1979 would blow wide open.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Task force chases down leads, another charged as Stocking Mask Rapist