Things to do this weekend: Cleveland Auto Show, Drake and J. Cole concert

It's never too early to plan your weekend because, let's be honest, we're looking forward to it as soon as the week begins. From concerts to festivals to farmers markets to comedy shows, we've got a regional list of events from Akron to Cleveland and more. Whether you're planning a girls' night out, a date night or a family-friendly activity, we've got you covered.

Here are the events coming up this weekend into the following weekend that are worth highlighting:

Cleveland Auto Show at I-X Center

Varying hours Friday through March 3 at the I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Drive Cleveland. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and kids ages 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and younger. clevelandautoshow.com.

Drake, J. Cole at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland. Rappers bring It's All A Blue Tour - Big As The What? to the arena. Tickets start at $150 for Feb. 24 show and $131 for Feb. 25 show. rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Grown-Up Book Fair at Compass Cafe

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Compass Cafe, 647 E Market St. Free. Sponsored by Elizabeth’s Bookshop and Everyday Akron, which spotlights the city’s life and culture through its website and Instagram account. In addition to books for sale, the fair will feature Black Culture Candles, Bizzy Beads Boutique, The Juice Hive and more. There will also be a sensory-friendly shopping hour from 11 a.m. to noon. everydayakron.com.

'Couples Therapy' at E.J. Thomas Hall

7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St. Theatrical show for one night only, presented by JSK Productions LLC. $25-45. downtownakron.com.

'Funny Girl' at Connor Palace

Runs through March 10 at Connor Palace, Playhouse Square, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. $25-$115. playhousesquare.org.

Akron Zips men's basketball games for February

All games at James A. Rhodes Arena, 373 Carroll Street.

6 p.m. Friday v. Kent State Golden Flashes

Cleveland Cavaliers basketball games for February

All games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland.

7 p.m. Thursday vs. Orlando Magic

7 p.m. Feb. 27 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Cleveland Monsters hockey games for February

All games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland.

7 p.m. Feb. 28 vs. Toronto Marlies

Here are other events in the area through this weekend into the following weekend:

Weathervane Playhouse presents “Aida”: Through March 17 at the Weathervane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. Tickets are $14-$36. 330-836-2626 or www.weathervaneplayhouse.com

“Middletown”: Through March 2 in The Helen, Playhouse Square, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Presented by the Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House (CWRU/CPH) MFA Acting Program Class of 2026. Tickets are $15, with $7.50 tickets for currently enrolled students (valid student ID required). 216-241-6000 or clevelandplayhouse.com.

The Sculpture Center “Bodies Still Becoming – Nalani Stolz” and “Inured - Zachary Smoker”: Through April 13 at 12210 Euclid St., Cleveland. https://sculpturecenter.org/.

Cleveland Polka Association and the United States Polka Association Joint Dance: doors open at Noon Sunday at Holiday Inn Rockside, 6001 Rockside Road, Independence. Music by The Burgh Boys. Donation: $16. Open to the Public. NO b.y.o.b. - Food & Beverages will be available. For more information, call Anna Slepecky (CPA president) at 330-461-1772 or Cindy Fisher (USPA president) at 216-299-0934.

Beatles Brunch with The Sunrise Jones: Noon Sunday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

Blues Brunch with The Wallace Coleman Band: Noon Sunday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

Aidan Plank’s Masters Recital: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. https://www.themusicsettlement.org.

Ask an Expert: Job Searching with OhioMeansJobs: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St., Cuyahoga Falls. Connect with a representative from OhioMeansJobs Summit County. Job Seekers, find help with your job search, resumes, and training opportunities. Employers, learn all about OMJ's recruitment services. http://www.fallslibrary.org/calendar.

Teen Pizza and Game Night: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Canal Fulton Public Library, 154 Market St. E., Canal Fulton. Teens come enjoy pizza and some fun board games. For grades 6-12. Registration is appreciated, but not required. www.canalfultonlibrary.org.

Writers’ Group: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St., Cuyahoga Falls. The group will critique two to three member-submitted pieces of writing. For our first-ever meeting, we’ll spend some time discussing how to structure the group and decide on some guidelines. Registration is required with a valid email address to receive and submit feedback. http://www.fallslibrary.org/calendar.

Ken Vandermark’s Edition Redux: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. https://www.themusicsettlement.org.

Solo at Sarah's with Kristine Jackson: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sarah's Vineyard, 1204 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

Shades of the Mind: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Ticket prices are $14 for Adults, $8 for ages 5 – 12 years old, and FREE for children under 5. http://www.akroncivic.com.

Mike Polk’s Twisted Takes on Historic CLE Photos: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

Night Terrors: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. https://www.themusicsettlement.org.

Eric Gales: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kent Stage, 175 E Main St., Kent. $30-$40. http://kentstage.org.

Open Mic Night: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Funny Stop Comedy Club, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. https://www.funnystop.online/.

Ohio Shakespear Society presents “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby”: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 29-March 17, at Greystone Hall, 103 S High St., Akron. https://www.ohioshakespearefestival.com/nickleby.

Yes Priestess presents Revival of the Mic: 7 p.m. Thursday at Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N Main St., Akron. $10. https://jillysmusicroom.com/events-calendar/.

Goblins & Galaxies, a Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St., Hudson. Will discuss, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab. For more information, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010.

Third Law Collective: 7 p.m. Thursday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. https://www.themusicsettlement.org.

Selwyn Birchwood: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

John Brown and Carter Dougherty: 8 p.m. Thursday at Funny Stop Comedy Club, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. https://www.funnystop.online/.

Becky Boyd & the Groove Train: 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. http://www.akroncivic.com.

Mary Santora: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Funny Stop Comedy Club, 1757 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. https://www.funnystop.online/.

In Like Flinn: 8 p.m. Friday at Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N Main St., Akron. $5-$10. https://jillysmusicroom.com/events-calendar/.

The Dave Matthews Tribute Band: 8 p.m. Friday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

Van Morrison Tribute with Nitebridge & Colin Dussault: 8 p.m. Friday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

Dan Bruce & Theron Brown: 8 p.m. Friday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. https://www.themusicsettlement.org.

Jazz Jam Collective: 10 p.m. Friday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. https://www.themusicsettlement.org.

McKinley Stamp Club 93rd annual Stamp Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and March 3 at St. George Serbian Social Hall, 4667 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton. 17 stamp dealers buying and selling postage stamps, postcards, covers and some stamp supplies. Stamp Exhibits. Free. 330-832-5992.

Medina County Home and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and March 3 at the Medina County Community Center, 735 Lafayette Road, Medina. Admission: $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 60+ and free for Children 12 and under. https://www.medinahomeandgardenshow.com/.

MassMu Do the Mu – Paper Basketweaving Workshop: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., Massillon. Artist Allison Hope Smith Hernandez will lead a free paper basketweaving workshop. Learn how to make colorful paper baskets using plaiting techniques and recycled materials. 330-833-4061 or visit MassillonMuseum.org.

Medina County Historical Society Trivia Night: 5 p.m. Saturday at the Medina Eagles Club, 696 Lafayette Road, Medina. Dinner at 6 p.m. and Trivia starting at 7 p.m. Dinner includes chicken, pork, mac n cheese, green beans, corn, salad & dessert. Cash bar - 50/50 raffle - Gift Basket raffles - Wine fridge raffle. This is a Team effort, not individual so get your teams ready for some fun and excitement. Price is $40 per person, teams consist of 1- 8 people. Send your team member names, your phone number, email and checks made payable to MCHS to 206 N. Elmwood, Medina, OH 44256 ATTN: TRIVIA, If you have any questions, please call 330-722-1341 or email mchs@zoominternet.net.

Nightwork: 7 p.m. Saturday at Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N Main St., Akron. $5-$10. https://jillysmusicroom.com/events-calendar/.

Hard Days Night: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $15. http://kentstage.org.

Rolling Stones Tribute by Gimmie Shelter: 8 p.m. Saturday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

Bob Marley Celebration: 8 p.m. Saturday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

Bobby Selvaggio with the Theron Brown Trio: 8 p.m. Saturday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. https://www.themusicsettlement.org.

Artists Archives of the Western Reserve “2024 Annual Members Exhibition”: Through May 3 at 1834 E 123rd St., Cleveland. 216-721-9020 or www.artistarchives.org.

Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) Jazz Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3 at Our Lady of the Cedars, 507 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Fairlawn. Featuring vocalist Dane Vannatter and the Eric Everett Trio. $55 per person. Attendance is limited. Book online at http://www.ormaco.org or call 419-853-6016.

Tom Petty Brunch with Shadow of Doubt: Noon March 3 at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

Billy Joel Brunch with 52nd Street Stranger: Noon March 3 at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

The Medina County Historical Society Open House: 1-4 p.m. March 3 at the John Smart House Museum, 206 N. Elmwood Ave, Medina. This will be a self-guided tour of the museum. There will be docents in various locations throughout the museum to answer questions and provide some interesting facts. Admission donation prices are $5 for adults, $4 for Seniors, $3 for Students 7 – 18. Children under 7 are free with a hand-holding adult. MCHS members receive a discount. 330-722-1341, email mchs@zoominternet.net.

Parish Arts Concert presents Malone University Chorale: 4 p.m. March 3 at Fairlawn Lutheran Church, 3415 W. Market St., Akron. Free-will offering.

Masters of Hawaiian Music: George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrerre: 7 p.m. March 3 at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. http://www.musicboxcle.com/.

Sam Hunt: 7:30 p.m. March 3 at Covelli Centre, 229 East Front Street, Youngstown. With Brett Young and Lily Rose. https://www.ticketmaster.com/covelli-centre-tickets-youngstown/venue/41866.

New Concerts and Entertainment Events

The Ark Band’s Celebration of Bob Marley’s Music: 7:30 p.m. March 28 at the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. With Carlos Jones and Mark Hunter. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. http://kentstage.org.

Ghosts – Do You Believe?: 7:30 p.m. April 25 at the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. Hosted by Ghost Hunter Dustin Peri. $38-$48. http://kentstage.org.

Harvest: The Ultimate Neil Young Tribute: 7:30 p.m. May 3 at the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $15-$20/ http://kentstage.org.

The Outlaws: 7:30 p.m. June 28 at the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $40-$45. http://kentstage.org.

Jennifer Lopez: 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland. https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/events/detail/jennifer-lopez-240820.

Joan Osborne: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. $43-$51. http://kentstage.org.

Vampire Weekend: 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. https://www.ticketmaster.com/blossom-music-center-tickets-cuyahoga-falls/venue/40964.

