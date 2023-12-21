Things to do this weekend: Last chance to catch most holiday shows in Akron, Cleveland

It's never too early to plan your weekend because, let's be honest, we're looking forward to it as soon as the week begins. From concerts to festivals to farmers markets to comedy shows, we've got a regional list of events from Akron to Cleveland and more. Whether you're planning a girls' night out, a date night or a family-friendly activity, we've got you covered.

Here are the events coming up this weekend into the following weekend that are worth highlighting:

Trans Siberian Orchestra at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

3 and 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland. Tickets start at $39. https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/events/detail/trans-siberian-orchestra-231222.

Heid's School of Musical Arts show choirs at Akron Civic Theatre

7 p.m. Friday at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. Cost is $25-$35. See akroncivic.com or call 330-253-2488.

Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus at Severance Music Center

Runs through Saturday at Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. The Cleveland Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra Chorus will perform 12 holiday concerts. Cost is $49-$128. See clevelandorchestra.com or call 216-231-1111.

'The Nutcracker' at Connor Palace by Cleveland Ballet

Runs through Saturday at the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Cost is $28-$131. Call 216-320-9000 Ext. 107 or see playhousesquare.org.

'A Christmas Carol' at Mimi Ohio Theatre

Runs through Saturday at Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square, Playhouse Square, 1511 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. Cost is $35-$80. A sensory-friendly performance for children and adults on the autism spectrum and their families will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 29. Cost is $14. Call 216-241-6000 or see greatlakestheater.org.

TubaChristmas at E.J. Thomas Hall

Noon Saturday at E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St. Free admission. Tuba players of all ages and abilities are invited to register for $10 at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by a rehearsal at 10 a.m. downtownakron.com/event/tuba-christmas.

'Elf' at Weathervane Playhouse

Runs through Dec. 29 at 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron. Cost is $14 to $36. See weathervaneplayhouse.com or call 330-836-2626.

Akron Zoo Wild Lights

Runs weekends through Dec. 29. Cost is $11 to $15. akronzoo.org.

Cleveland Browns home games for December

All games at Cleveland Browns Stadium, 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland.

8:15 p.m. Dec. 28 vs. New York Jets

Cleveland Cavaliers home games for December

All games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court, Cleveland.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 29 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Here are other events in the area through this weekend into the following weekend:

Ryan Humbert Holiday Extravaganza: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Akron Civic Theatre. 182 S. Main St. Cabaret show limited to 175 tickets per night. $25. www.akroncivic.com

Beer Choir: 7 p.m. Thursday at Hop Tree Brewing, 1297 Hudson Gate Drive, Hudson. Dress up in holiday attire, sing carols, eat snacks and enjoy a cold beverage. hudsonucc.org.

Reggie Kelly: 7 p.m. Thursday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. themusicsettlement.org.

Holiday Family Choir Concert with ETC School of Musical Arts: 7 p.m. Friday at Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. $14, $8 for children. akroncivic.com.

Axioma: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights. With Inoculation, Paradox Rift and Unvow. grogshop.gs.

Hubb’s Groove Soulful Christmas: 8 p.m. Friday in the Knight Stage, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. akroncivic.com.

The Ohio City Singers: 8 p.m. Friday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. musicboxcle.com.

Steely Dan Night with the FM Project: 8 p.m. Friday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. musicboxcle.com.

A Jazzy Christmas with Vanessa Rubin and Her Trio: 8 p.m. Friday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. themusicsettlement.org.

A New Beginning: 9 a.m. Saturday at Fa-Ray’s, 1115 Wooster Road N., Barberton. A social support group for widows and widowers meets for breakfast and conversation every Saturday morning. 330-745-6239.

A New Adventure Widow & Widowers Breakfast Meeting: 8 a.m. Saturday at Bob Evans, 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

A Charlie Brown Holiday Tribute: 7 p.m. Saturday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. musicboxcle.com.

Frank Amato’s Christmas Jam featuring The Cleveland All-Stars: 7 p.m. Saturday at Music Box Supper Club and Concert Hall, 148 Main Ave., Cleveland. musicboxcle.com.

A Northcoast Christmas with The Modern Electric and Papi & The Smears: Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights. grogshop.gs.

A Night of Jerry Garcia with the JiMiller Band: 8 p.m. Saturday in the Knight Stage. 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. akroncivic.com.

Dave Banks Big Band: 8 p.m. Saturday at Bop Stop, 2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland. themusicsettlement.org.

Samantha Fish: 7:30 p.m. March 27 at the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., Kent. With J.D. Simo. $33-$43. kentstage.org.

