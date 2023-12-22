Things to do this weekend: Skiing, skating, Santa Express

(WHTM) — It’s nearly Christmas, and in Central Pennsylvania there are plenty of events to celebrate. Here is abc27’s list of things to do from Friday, December 22 to Sunday, December 24.

Harrisburg area

White Christmas — Harrisburg’s independent movie theatre Midtown Cinema will be hosting showings of the holiday classic film “White Christmas” this weekend. There will be showings on Saturday, December 23 at noon, Sunday, December 24 at 7:30 p.m. and on Christmas Day at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available on the theatre’s website.

Lancaster area

Christmas Tree Lane — This Saturday, December 23 is the final night of Clipper Magazine Stadium’s fourth annual Christmas Tree Lane event. To learn more, click here.

York area

Roundtop Ski Resort Opening — The Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, York County will have its opening day on Friday, December 22. Opening celebrations will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday with a first chair banner break on the Minuteman Slope. The ski resort will be open all weekend, long and Christmas Day. For more information, click here.

‘Twas the Friday Before Christmas — York’s Royal Square District will have a night of last minute holiday shopping, holiday treats and more this Friday night. The event will be hosted by Creatives on King and The Dark Parlour and will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Visit the event’s Facebook page to learn more

Hershey area

Elf Skate and Santa Social — Head to Hersheypark arena this Friday, December 22 for the Hershey Figure Skating Club’s annual Elf Skate and Santa Social. The event will feature skating with elves, photos with Santa, holiday treats and crafts. For more details about how to attend the event, click here.

Gettysburg area

Santa Express — The North Central Railway in New Freedom Borough is offering rides on the “Santa Express” this Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23. For more information, including how to book tickets visit the Northern Central Railway’s website.

Chambersburg area

Whitetail Ski Resort Opening — The Whitetail Resort in Mercersburg will open for its 2023-2024 winter season on Saturday, December 23. The opening day banner break will be on the Whitetail Express at 9 a.m. on December 23 and will feature music, hot chocolate, and more. To learn more, click here.

