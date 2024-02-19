'Things we've been using for years': Local doctors share thoughts on viral 'Sleepy Girl Mocktail'

TechCrunch

Sierra, the new startup from Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor, thinks that AI agents could be the next technology frontier, not unlike websites or mobile apps that came before them: essential digital assets for every company, and ones that could ultimately deliver on the promise of digital customer experience. Whether or not that’s true, the two founders fundamentally see AI agents as a new technology category, providing an entirely new way for customers to interact with brands to improve their overall experience.