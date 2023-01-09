We Think 4DS Memory (ASX:4DS) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should 4DS Memory (ASX:4DS) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might 4DS Memory Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When 4DS Memory last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$5.2m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$5.6m. That means it had a cash runway of around 11 months as of June 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is 4DS Memory's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While 4DS Memory did record statutory revenue of AU$24k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. It seems likely that the business is content with its current spending, as the cash burn rate stayed steady over the last twelve months. 4DS Memory makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For 4DS Memory To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, 4DS Memory shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

4DS Memory's cash burn of AU$5.6m is about 8.7% of its AU$65m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is 4DS Memory's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought 4DS Memory's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, 4DS Memory has 6 warning signs (and 4 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

