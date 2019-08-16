David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that 7C Solarparken AG (ETR:HRPK) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is 7C Solarparken's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 7C Solarparken had debt of €210.1m, up from €180.7m in one year. However, it also had €49.5m in cash, and so its net debt is €160.6m.

How Strong Is 7C Solarparken's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that 7C Solarparken had liabilities of €28.3m due within a year, and liabilities of €211.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €49.5m and €2.99m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €187.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's €166.1m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While 7C Solarparken's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.8) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.0, suggesting high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Looking on the bright side, 7C Solarparken boosted its EBIT by a silky 34% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine 7C Solarparken's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.