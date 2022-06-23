Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65? Take Our Poll

Chris Cluff
·1 min read
Tom Merton / Getty Images
Tom Merton / Getty Images

Survey after survey shows that Americans are not prepared for retirement.

The latest, from ConsumerAffairs, revealed that the average savings for retirement is about $168,000. By generation, Gen X averages $185,000 and millennials just $91,000.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

In a recent survey by GOBankingRates, about 22% of people said they did not think they would be able to retire at all. That included 31% of people ages 45-54 and 20% of people ages 55-64.

About 30% of people — and still just 39% of folks ages 55-64 — said they had $100,000 or more saved.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65? Take Our Poll

