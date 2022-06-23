Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65? Take Our Poll
Survey after survey shows that Americans are not prepared for retirement.
The latest, from ConsumerAffairs, revealed that the average savings for retirement is about $168,000. By generation, Gen X averages $185,000 and millennials just $91,000.
Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
In a recent survey by GOBankingRates, about 22% of people said they did not think they would be able to retire at all. That included 31% of people ages 45-54 and 20% of people ages 55-64.
About 30% of people — and still just 39% of folks ages 55-64 — said they had $100,000 or more saved.
