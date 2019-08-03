We Think Acme United (NYSEMKT:ACU) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Acme United's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Acme United had US$43.0m of debt in June 2019, down from US$47.9m, one year before. However, it also had US$1.92m in cash, and so its net debt is US$41.0m.

AMEX:ACU Historical Debt, August 3rd 2019 More

How Strong Is Acme United's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Acme United had liabilities of US$18.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$44.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.92m as well as receivables valued at US$35.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$24.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Acme United has a market capitalization of US$67.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Acme United's debt is 3.7 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.9 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Given the debt load, it's hardly ideal that Acme United's EBIT was pretty flat over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Acme United's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Acme United's free cash flow amounted to 41% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.